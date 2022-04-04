DJ Tira has wished his oldest son Tank The Rockstar a happy birthday and other Mzansi celebs came through with birthday wishes

Makoya Bearings took to social media on Monday, 4 April and posted a cool snap of himself with Tank along with a sweet caption

The likes of Mampintsha and the Siyathandana hitmaker's fans also wished the up=and-coming musician a fabulous day on his dad's timeline

DJ Tira has taken to social media to wish his oldest son, Tank, a happy birthday. The Afrotainment boss shared a stunning snap of himself and Tank on Monday, 4 April.

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker told his lookalike that he loves him so much. Tank is following on his dad's footsteps in the music industry. He dropped his new track titled HAHAHA a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira captioned his post:

"Happy birthday mini me. I love you boi @tanktherockstar."

Tira's celebrity friends and fans took to his timeline to help the loving dad wish Tank a fabulous day.

Mampintsha said:

"Akhule uBoi."

iamsaneleshabbamshengu commented:

"Yoh! Happy birthday to your photo copy Malume, we sharing birthday dates and months akhule uboi."

bluellekodisang wrote:

"Happy birthday to Tank The Rockstar."

rsasmk said:

"Like father like son, happy birthday @tanktherockstar. Niyafana man, yooh."

royalplushsa commented:

"More LIFE, more everything."

ambitionmega wrote:

"Happy birthday to him."

stheh_sthe added:

"Happy Birthday to your son."

DJ Tira celebrates his daughter Chichi's birthday with a sweet surprise

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there's no denying that DJ Tira is a doting dad. If the pictures and videos on his Instagram are anything to go by, the Ngilimele hitmaker shares a special bond with all his three children.

DJ Tira's daughter Chichi Khati recently turned seven years old and to mark the special day, he had a surprise for her. Apart from the birthday cake and a song from her family, Chichi also got a radio shout-out.

In the Instagram video, Chichi was on the phone with the Metro FM radio presenters when she got the sweet shout-out and that's not all, they even sang for her.

