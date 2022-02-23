DJ Tira just proved that he would pull all the stops for his children, especially during special life events such as birthdays

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker marked his daughter Chichi Khathi's seventh birthday in a special way

The famous DJ, who is also father to Junior and Chase Khathi, marked his daughter's birthday with a sweet radio shout-out

There's no denying that DJ Tira is a doting dad. If the pictures and videos on his Instagram are anything to go by, the Ngilimele singer shares a special bond with all his three children.

DJ Tira gave his glowing daughter Chichi an epic radio shout-out on her 7th birthday - she must have felt like such a star. Image: @djtira

DJ Tira's daughter Chichi Khati recently turned seven years old and to mark the special day, he had a surprise for her. Apart from the birthday cake and a song from her family, Chichi also got a radio shout-out.

In the Instagram video, Chichi was on the phone with the Metro FM radio presenters when she got the sweet shout-out and that's not all, they even sang for her.

Fans were impressed by the thoughtful birthday tribute from DJ Tira to his daughter. They flocked the comments section to also wish her a happy 7th birthday.

@ayandancwane wrote:

"Happiest birthday princess Chichi ❤️. God protect you baby girl."

@sphe.ngema commented:

"Happy birthday @chichi_khathi. I was listening to her on Metro in the morning, saying she'll go to Zimbali. How cute"

@mulaudzilucia98 said:

"Happy birthday to the little princess."

@athie_koba noted:

"Happy birthday to the young Lady, more blessings."

@pseletsompapea also said:

"Happiest birthday to Daddy and Momy's beautiful princess Chichi."

