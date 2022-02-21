DJ Tira Supports His Son on the Race Track, Shares Cute Racing Video and Snaps

DJ Tira is supporting his young son, Chase, who is into fast cars and not following in his father's footsteps in the Mzansi music industry

The music producer's 11-year-old baby boy competed in a race in Centurion over the weekend and Makoya Bearings shared snaps and a video from the event

The Afrotainment owner's followers praised him for supporting the young lad who has decided to follow his own dreams outside of his family's music business

DJ Tira's young son Chase is a petrol-head. The music producer's bundle of joy is into car racing. The Afrotainment boss took to social media on Sunday, 20 February to share that he was supporting his son on the race track in Centurion, Gauteng.

DJ Tira's showed support to his son who is into racing fast cars. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker posted snaps of himself with his baby boy rocking his racing suit and a video of the lad racing at Zwartkops Raceway.

Makoya Bearings' little man is seemingly not following in his father's footsteps but is looking to make a name for himself in the racing industry. Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira captioned the pics and video of Chase competing with other youngsters:

"At the races @kiingchase1."

Makoya's older son Junior is into music just like his dad. He is a rapper. Reacting to Tira's post, peeps praised him for being a supportive father.

bugzbayfield said:

"Makoya bearings, general of nice things and all things nice."

mdukellz commented:

"Bathi the one and only DJ Tira, Makoya Bearings ishuuuuu."

martyspreadlovemartino added:

"This is the lane, Makoya. Black kids gotta shine on these rare mediums."

DJ Tira wishes Chase a happy 11th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira wished his son a very happy birthday. The music icon recently headed online to gush about his amazing son, Chase and share lots of blessings for the little guy on his 11th birthday.

Heading to Instagram, DJ Tira said that what he wants most for his son is that God continues to protect him. He also shared a sweet pic of the two standing side-by-side.

"Happy Birthday Boi @kiingchase1. 11 Years, May God continue to protect you ukhulu ube indoda eqotho," he captioned the touching post along with some chocolate cake emojis and a big red heart.

