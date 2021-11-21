“Growing Up So Fast”: DJ Tira Wishes Son Chase a Happy 11th Bday in Sweet Post

DJ Tira has social media users gushing after heading online to wish his son, Chase a happy birthday

The young King just turned 11 and has peeps thoroughly convinced he's growing up to look just like his dad

Mzansi flooded the comments section with celebratory messages for the special birthday boy

DJ Tira is wishing his mini-me a very happy birthday. The music icon recently headed online to gush about his amazing son, Chase and share lots of blessings for the little guy on his 11th birthday.

Heading to Instagram, Tira says that what he wants most for his son is that God continues to protect him.

"Happy Birthday Boi @kiingchase1. 11 Years, May God continue to protect you ukhulu ube indoda eqotho," he captioned the touching post along with some chocolate cake emojis and a big red heart.

He also shared a sweet pic of the two standing side-by-side.

Here's some of what social media users had to say about the post:

nomcebo_zikode said:

"Happy birthday boy."

lesedi6214 said:

"Happy cake day to my twin."

aphiwe9807 said:

"Like father like son."

princess_hlengi said:

"Growing so fast uboy kaDaddy. Happy birthday Young Mr. Khathi."

gumedemahlengie said:

"Copy n paste, happy birthday."

snemveloshozi said:

"Wow he's so grown up now, the last time I saw him was on Super hero Music video, happy birthday boyzin."

Beauty and brains: DJ Tira’s wifey Gugu drops jaws in stunning birthday gown

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira never fails to make a big deal over his beautiful wifey Gugu Khathi. Having a strong woman like Gugu by your side is a true blessing that Tira does not take for granted.

Gugu recently celebrated her birthday and Tira made sure his lady got all the things. Throwing a stunning birthday dinner for her, Tira shared some snaps of the festivities on social media.

The small and intimate dinner looked lush. Gugu had all her closest people around her and by the smile on her face, it's safe to say sis had the best time.

Gugu wore a jaw-dropping emerald green and black dress that we are sure left Tira with a lump in his throat. Babes, you looked flawless.

Seeing the snaps, all people could talk about was how hawt Gugu looked, and we can’t even blame them. Beauty and brains, Gugu is the whole entire package!

@moyo2636 said:

“Too Hot!!!”

@thandoh_mntungwa said:

“Awusamuhle malume”

@lady_bee_nana said:

“Wow”

@alex_memela said:

“The most beautiful lady, met her @ SUV challenge KZN ”

@mphoratang said:

“Wow, beautiful "

