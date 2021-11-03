DJ Tira spent the whole weekend celebrating his stunning wife Gugu Khathi as she turned a year older

Taking to social media with some pictures from the celebration, Tira reminded Mzansi of his wife’s undeniable beauty

People could not get enough of the dress Gugu wore and flooded the comment section, letting Tira know he is one lucky man

DJ Tira never fails to make a big deal over his beautiful wifey Gugu Khathi. Having a strong woman like Gugu by your side is a true blessing that Tira does not take for granted.

Gugu recently celebrated her birthday and Tira made sure his lady got all the things. Throwing a stunning birthday dinner for her, Tira shared some snaps of the festivities on social media.

The small and intimate dinner looked lush. Gugu had all her closest people around her and by the smile on her face, it's safe to say sis had the best time.

Gugu wore a jaw-dropping emerald green and black dress that we are sure left Tira with a lump in his throat. Babes, you looked flawless.

Take a look at the snaps Tira shared:

Seeing the snaps, all people could talk about was how hawt Gugu looked, and we can’t even blame them. Beauty and brains, Gugu is the whole entire package!

@moyo2636 said:

“Too Hot!!!❤️❤️”

@thandoh_mntungwa said:

“Awusamuhle malume”

@lady_bee_nana said:

“Wow”

@alex_memela said:

“The most beautiful lady, met her @ SUV challenge KZN ”

@mphoratang said:

“Wow, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

