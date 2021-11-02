‘Gomora’ Actress Leera Mthethwa Spoils Herself with a Brand New Mercedes Benz

The cast of Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Gomora seems to be thriving in all aspects of life, it really must be something in the wind backstage

Leera Mthethwa, aka vice-principal Jackie, has just jumped n the famous social media hashtag #Girls with Mercs and she looks absolutely suited for it

Followers made sure to let her know that she absolutely deserves all the good things that are coming her way and Katlego Danke said: "You work incredibly hard- you deserve it"

Leera Mthethwa is certainly vibing and thriving. The actress just bought herself a rather large gift and fans all agree that she is so deserving. Leera shared snaps of herself and her brand new whip and the celeb looks like she was born to drive a Merc.

‘Gomora’ actress Leera Mthethwa has spoilt herself with a brand new car. Image: @leeramthethwa

The South African reports that Miss Jackie Hlongwane from Gomora has a Mercedes-Benz-sized reason to smile today. The actress recently shared the news of her brand new purchase on social media and fans are so delighted for her.

Leera posted a series of snaps from the collection day, from herself with her new baby all the way to the salesman handing her the keys. One thing that stayed constant was the massive smile from ear to ear.

Friends and followers took to the comments to congratulate her.

@amaqamata wrote:

"Girls with Mercs!!! Congratulations."

@thembiseete commented:

"Congratulations honey, omg when are we celebrating...❤️❤️❤️God is Good."

@katlegodankeofficial added:

"I’m so happy for you Leera ❤️you work incredibly hard- you deserve it. Congratulations to you."

