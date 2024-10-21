A popular show-off trend on Facebook is starting to put pressure on others as people flaunt their beautiful homes for many to see

A gent joined the party, applying more pressure on others as he flexed his unfinished home that looked completed

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the man for his hard work and gave some advice on a few things

A guy received many compliments after sharing an unfinished project he was busy with. Image: @Edward Kgotlaetsile Tlhomelang

A hard-working man named Edward Kgotlaetsile Tlhomelang posted his cute home on social media and shocked many users when he declared it unfinished.

The gent followed a popular trend on a Facebook group called @Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen, which sees people posting their homes, big or small.

The man reveals his home that got him compliments

The gent shared eight pictures, one of himself, the two bedrooms, kitchen, garage, and the front and sides of the house. He noted that he still had more work to do in the home.

See the post here:

Mzansi peeps show the gend some love

The post attracted 1.4K likes and 128 comments from people who had nice things to say to the guy. Many were impressed with the home's cleanliness and neat look and took it to the comment section to express themselves.

User @Mmaagwe Amorá said:

"Very clean and organised👏💯I have OCD in cleaning😅🤣."

User @Sinah Moopeloa added:

"Nice one. You can invite us for house warming. I like the toilet the. Clean👏."

User @Clifford Tosh asked:

"How much did it cost apart from household items?"

User @Queen Zee Vuliwe commented:

"A project to be finished soon 👏👏💯💯 beautiful."

User @Këã Motsamai shared:

"I love this trend ♥️✨️ Nice Brother ✔️💯♥️."

User @Sybrey Sam Mohlala joked:

"Where is the lady who drinks that robertson wine ??? Phela indoda ayiphuzi i sweetwine. Every successful household there's a woman 😂😂😂."

