Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, seems to be cruising nicely in life and enjoying the finer things

The former reality TV star shared a glimpse of his time in the lovely Mother City that gave good vibes only

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment the gent for his stunning looks, and some were keen to see his new boo

Mohale Motaung showed off Cape Town vacation. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The House of Zwide actor and social media influencer Mohale Motaung had the online community locked on his snaps while visiting one of his favourite cities, Cape Town.

The radio host shared pictures of his time in the Mother City on his X account under his user handle @mohale_motaung and received praise for his stunning looks.

Mohale shows off his lovely time in Kaapstad

The former Living, The Dream With Somizi reality TV star shared a post by the poolside in a suburb close to the beach. He followed up with another post about his lovely time at the V&A Waterfront, showing his meal and gorgeous scenery.

See the posts below:

A look at his poolside pictures shared:

Mohale's feed lights up with love

After seeing the posts, social media users took to the comment section to compliment the socialite. Some saw an opportunity to ask the actor about his love life.

User @KingKhanyani complimented:

"You look good."

User @@Tshepo_Madlala said:

"Yoh, you are so fine... 🥰❤️."

User @Ashley Voorslag added

"Iyakufanela chom, awusemhle❤️."

User @Thaboe Ronson asked:

"When are we introducing the boo 👀👀👀."

User @Thaboe Ronson had questions:

"Where’s your boyfriend performing tonight? You gonna be tagging along too?"

User @Tee 🪝🪝🪝🧲🧲🧲 said:

"Chomiii Kapa loves you i swear 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @Dineo Lekotjolo came through with a request:

"Hi Mr. M, Please let me be your PA if any vacancies are available. I look forward to your engagement."

Mohale Motaung lands a role in the House of Zwide

In another Briefly News article, socialite Mohale Motaung left Mzansi impressed after debuting as an actor on the House of Zwide.

The social media influencer plays a fashion character named Moses Moloi, a fashion critic on the popular drama series.

