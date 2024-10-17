A young, confident gent needed no company to his matric dance as he took up space and owned it

The gent arrived alone in a classy car, looking like a million bucks, and those who had gone to watch attendees started screaming

Social media users were also impressed, taking to the comment section to compliment the learner

A Grade 12 learner arrived at his matric dance full of swag, and SA was impressed. Image: @keamogetwes7

Source: TikTok

A video of a learner arriving at his matic dance looking dope went viral after sharing it on TikTok. It attracted many compliments from Mzansi peeps, who were wowed by his look and confidence.

The video was shared under the user handle @keamogetswes7, attracting 1.4M views, 120K likes, and almost 400 comments from social media users who liked his swag.

The young king arrives at his matric dance

The video shows a young, handsome guy going to open the learner's door. After he steps out of the car, the gent sprays cologne on his expensive-looking suit before confidently walking through the red carpet.

Watch the video below:

The learner impresses Mzansi

After watching the video, the online community complimented the guy on the lady's feed. Many said he made an excellent decision to go on the MD alone, as it would have been difficult for the date to match his swag.

User @phutimarema4 said:

"Hats off 😭he ate and left no crumbs😭😭🔥🔥🔥💯."

User @theyenvymfundorh 🥺🫀

" iGrootman in the making 😂❤️."

User @fifstar

"It's giving rich uncle."

User @strictlymyself shared

"I’m a guy, but I’ll be screaming as well 😂this guy irazo 👆."

User @Kungawo Chaza felt motivated:

"My brother you inspired me when it's my matric dance I will do what you did

User @Mighty shared a thought:

"That's it, Durban July 2025 should only host class of 2024 coz damn, y'all ate🥺❤️."

