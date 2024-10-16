A man was spotted rolling through peak traffic in his wheelchair, following road rules like a pro

The video was posted on TikTok and amassed a million views as Mzansi people watched in awe

Viewers loved his carefree attitude, with some joking that his ride is a smart choice given the sky-high prices of cars these days

A guy was spotted riding a wheelchair in traffic. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @hiltoncele/TikTok

There’s never a dull moment in South Africa, and a recent viral TikTok video is proof of just that!

Navigating JHB traffic

A man in a wheelchair was spotted cruising through peak traffic, and the clip shows him handling the hustle and bustle in Johannesburg like a pro.

Complete with side mirrors, the guy rolled through traffic as if his wheelchair was a proper vehicle. He was following all the road rules and turning heads while doing it.

Traffic video goes viral

The video, posted by @hiltoncele, racked up 1 million views as TikTokkers watched the guy confidently navigate the traffic.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on wheelchair guy

Mzansi had a lot to say about the guy’s bold traffic moves. Some viewers joked about his bravery and carefree attitude.

See the comments below:

@SAPS asked:

"Singam' tholaphi lo mlisa?"

@ntokozosibaya mentioned:

"He gave up on life a long time ago. 😂😂"

@ngwenyabunandibeyise posted:

"I'm here for the braking system. 😂😂😂😂"

@annah_band commented:

"O batla RAF? 😩"

@ZintleRamano highlighted:

"And he respects the rules of the road, 10/10."

@tshepoharrison1 suggested:

"Please 🙏 advise him about safety. Reflectors are very important."

@Mahlatse added:

"Johnny English wheelchair scene in Cars 2."

@Linky_Link_22 said:

"The things we see in Midrand. 🤣🤣🤣"

@SoléiVenter

"Joke aside that's flippen clever and he has more respect for road rules then some of us, me included. 😭"

