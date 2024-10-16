“O Batla Raf”: Johannesburg Guy in a Wheelchair Navigates Peak Traffic Like a Pro, Sa Stunned
- A man was spotted rolling through peak traffic in his wheelchair, following road rules like a pro
- The video was posted on TikTok and amassed a million views as Mzansi people watched in awe
- Viewers loved his carefree attitude, with some joking that his ride is a smart choice given the sky-high prices of cars these days
There’s never a dull moment in South Africa, and a recent viral TikTok video is proof of just that!
Navigating JHB traffic
A man in a wheelchair was spotted cruising through peak traffic, and the clip shows him handling the hustle and bustle in Johannesburg like a pro.
Complete with side mirrors, the guy rolled through traffic as if his wheelchair was a proper vehicle. He was following all the road rules and turning heads while doing it.
Traffic video goes viral
The video, posted by @hiltoncele, racked up 1 million views as TikTokkers watched the guy confidently navigate the traffic.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi weighs in on wheelchair guy
Mzansi had a lot to say about the guy’s bold traffic moves. Some viewers joked about his bravery and carefree attitude.
See the comments below:
@SAPS asked:
"Singam' tholaphi lo mlisa?"
@ntokozosibaya mentioned:
"He gave up on life a long time ago. 😂😂"
@ngwenyabunandibeyise posted:
"I'm here for the braking system. 😂😂😂😂"
@annah_band commented:
"O batla RAF? 😩"
@ZintleRamano highlighted:
"And he respects the rules of the road, 10/10."
@tshepoharrison1 suggested:
"Please 🙏 advise him about safety. Reflectors are very important."
@Mahlatse added:
"Johnny English wheelchair scene in Cars 2."
@Linky_Link_22 said:
"The things we see in Midrand. 🤣🤣🤣"
@SoléiVenter
"Joke aside that's flippen clever and he has more respect for road rules then some of us, me included. 😭"
Source: Briefly News
