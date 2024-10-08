South Africans were outraged by the chaotic traffic in the township of Alexandra, Johannesburg

The motorists drove too closely to the houses and left no space for pedestrians to walk on the sidewalk

Social media users could not deal with the mess and shared their thoughts in the comments

A young man captured the scenery of the disarray caused by the congested township of Alexandra in the morning.

Mzansi was traumatised after seeing the chaotic Alexandra traffic on TikTok. Image: @justkemelo

Source: TikTok

The chap made it known that the chaos was every day, and the footage was quite concerning.

SA traumatised by chaotic traffic in Alexandra

The townships are known for their violent and chaotic scenes. Nyanga East in Cape Town is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world.

The townships are filled with informal settlements formed by backyarders who got tired of paying rent. The streets are generally tiny and crowded during peak hours.

A young Mzansi man captured the perfect scene of typical township life: chaotic traffic crowded the street. Motorists stayed glued behind each other, forming a snake-like queue as they tried to drive on the tiny road.

The cars took up so much space that they were a couple of metres away from driving into a resident's home. The traffic left little to no space for pedestrians to enjoy the sidewalk, but the people of Alex seemed calm since that type of scene had become the norm.

The young man captioned his viral video:

"Just a normal day."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to chaotic township life

Social media users shared their thoughts about Alex:

@N:) was puzzled:

"Is this the only street in Alex? Cause no way."

@Kay9 shared:

"Alex is the most stressful township in South Africa, yoh."

@Luthando experienced a culture shock:

"I grew up in Tembisa, but the first time I went to Alex, it was a culture shock for me."

@Phomolo realised:

"Yoh Alex is so concentrated."

@puseletso_H commented:

"I've been to Alex once and I was so traumatised. It's a huge culture shock coming from Pretoria."

@Keo_Bapzido shared a story:

"I read someone said that some mayor once released owls to deal with the rats in Alex."

@Moloko Shalom Ishe wrote:

"The only kasi with a house that is one meter or less away from the street. #Trauma."

Mzansi pained by kids growing up in townships

Briefly News also reported that a lady on TikTok was broken after she took a deep dive into the township life and how people have to make ends meet. Ntombi Nkosi had prepared to have a read-a-thon at a school in a South African township when she learned about the community’s water crisis.

From the emotional story she shared with her social media followers, more South Africans came forward to tell awareness stories. A young teacher, Nangamso Gqeba chatted to Briefly News about what she’s observed during her time as an educator in a township school.

