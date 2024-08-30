President Cyril Ramaphosa was called to task in Parliament for previously promising residents of Alexandra

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema reminded him of when he promised to build 1 million houses

Ramaphosa said that he meant that the government would build the houses nationally and apologised for misleading people

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — After Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema slammed Cyril Ramaphosa for promising to build houses in Alexandria, the president apologised for not being clear that he meant the nation and not one place.

Cyril Ramaphosa apologises in Parliament

IOL reported that Ramaphosa apologised in Parliament on 29 August after Malema interrogated him and asked for an update on his promise in 2019 to build 1 million houses for residents in Stjwetla. Malema told him that it is leadership to admit he made a mistake and called him out for denying that he made a promise.

Ramaphosa replied that he meant the government would build houses for the area and the rest of the country over five years. He said that building a million homes in Alexandra would not be objectively possible as there is not enough land.

"To the extent that it created that impression, yes, I will say I apologise for having made people believe that I meant Alexandra."

South Africans mad at Ramaphosa

Netizens on Facebook were angry that he had made the promise and had retracted it.

Makasela Makasela Makasela said:

"You take us for fools. We heard you loud and clear. You're still lying again."

Hlayiseka Mabunda said:

"I did hear the clip. There is no ambiguity or misunderstanding coming from what he said. He did promise those million houses."

Aubrey Vukeya said:

"I think he lied intentionally just to lure more voters."

Delron Dinga asked:

"Is the apology going to build those million houses?"

Riki Tiki Tavi said:

"Typical Ramapromises."

Cyril Ramaphosa promises better service delivery in seventh administration

