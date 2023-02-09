President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire for not delivering the one million houses he promised to build for Alexandra residents

Residents of the Johannesburg township said that the government had not built a single house since Ramaphosa made the promise four years ago

ANC members closed ranks around President Ramaphosa, claiming that he never promised to build one million houses in Alexandra

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - With the State of the Nation Address drawing closer, residents from the Alexandra township are voicing their frustrations with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his litany of empty promises.

Alexandra residents are tired of President Cyril Ramaphosa's empty promises after a housing project never materialised. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

During the Alexandra shutdown in 2019, Ramaphosa promised the township's inhabitants that the African National Congress (ANC) would build one million houses over five years, EWN reported.

4 Years have passed and the ANC still hasn't built a single house in Alexandra

With only one year left before the deadline lapses, the ANC-led government has not built a single house in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Speaking to City Press, one resident, Sdumo Zitha, said that he hasn't heard of a single resident receiving a house from Ramaphosa's phantom project. Zitha added that government officials haven't even visited the community to tell them how to apply for the homes promised.

The Alex man is still holding out hope, though. Zitha claimed that residents still want the ANC to build houses in the township because they are still in charge of the country.

ANC closes ranks around Ramaphosa after one million house project ruffles feathers

Soon after President Ramaphosa promised to build one million houses in the township, the ANC's top brass went on a national gaslighting campaign.

Several ANC members backtracked on Ramaphosa's vow and said the president never indicated that the government would build houses for Alexandra residents.

The most notable backpedal came from Fikile Mbalula in 2021 when he said that people had imagined that Ramaphosa promised to build one million houses.

South Africans slam Ramaphosa for not delivering on his promise to Alexandra residents

Citizens are fed up with the empty promises from Ramaposa and the ANC-led government.

Below are some comments:

@GeneralOhlohla7 said:

"One thing about Mr President is that he doesn't serve South Africans."

Simon Mogale accused:

"He lied to the people of Alexandra. But they will still vote for the same party."

Mandla Ngwazi Dlokova complained:

"We have got the worst president in our country."

Mantsho Tjitjo asked:

"The question is where he was going to build those houses he is promised the people."

Neo Tau claimed:

"Alexandra's renewal project is going to haunt someone soon."

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will rise above its issues, citizens call for action

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the country will rise above adversity despite the daily challenges citizens face.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa addressed several key issues affecting the country, including loadshedding. He said the government had taken steps to improve generating capacity to end the continuous blackouts affecting South Africans for over a decade.

He said the procurement of renewable energy had been accelerated while making energy generation more accessible to the private sector. Ramaphosa added that they are working closely with Eskom to improve the performance of the power stations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News