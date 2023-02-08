Speakers of the National Assembly have issued a stern warning to members of parliament who have set their hearts on disrupting the Sona

MPs have been instructed to follow the rules of the National Assembly while President Ramaphosa delivers his address

The Economic Freedom Fighters and National Freedom Party have already promised to disrupt the Sona, vowing that Ramaphosa will not address the nation

CAPE TOWN - The parliament's presiding officers had some stern words for members of parliament who plan on interrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

Opposition parties, including Julius Malema's EFF, have vowed to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Toby Melville

Source: Getty Images

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli warned MPs that they are expected to follow the rules and parliamentary code of conduct during the address, SABC News reported.

Though the stern warning has been issued, there is no indication that opposition parties that have already vowed to cause a commotion will heed Tsenoli's instructions.

Julius Malema promises EFF will show Ramaphosa what it is made of during Sona

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighter, Julius Malema, has vowed that his party will not sit idly by while President Ramaphosa delivers the Sona.

The Red Berets leader said that the EFF does not want to be addressed by Ramaphosa, declaring:

"We are going to show them what we are made of there in parliament. We will never be addressed by a constitutional delinquent."

National Freedom Party vows Ramaphosa "will not have it easy" during Sona

Meanwhile, the lesser-known National Freedom Party (NFP) has a similar plan in mind.

The Secretary General of the NFP, Canaan Mdletshe, said that his party would make sure that President Ramaphosa doesn't have it easy when he delivers the Sona.

Mdletshe also called on other members of parliament to join in on the disruptions, adding MPs have a responsibility to stand with fed-up South Africans, IOL reported.

South African are doubtful that the EFF and MP will allow the Sona to go on uninterrupted

While citizens slammed opposition parties for planning to disrupt the Sona, they don't think parliament's warning will stop their plan.

Here's what people are saying:

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi claimed:

"As if that'll happen. Even at the last three Sonas they dished out the same warning but there was chaos, MPs walking out, disruptions and others beaten up."

Lucas Nkuna added:

"Watch the space, the EFF will be taking action to try its best to disturb Ramaphosa."

China Katze demanded:

"Those who want to disturb the parliament processes must be arrested, our law enforcement must be very harsh."

Mary Petronella Monethi commented:

"I can already hear the speaker call 'Honourable Malema, take your seat'. I can't wait"F

Mabutho Petros Mpana iad:

"Leaders voted by us have no code of conduct this is laughable."

Lebidike Billy warned:

"This won't happen. For as long as Ranko is there, no Sona will take place."

John Steenhuisen delivers “True State of the Nation Address” ahead of Ramaphosa’s Sona, dividing Mzansi

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance had preempted President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) by giving one of its own.

DA leader John Steenhuisen stepped up to a podium in a room filled with DA higher-ups and members to deliver what the party calls the "True State of the Nation Address".

The opposition party posted various snippets of the address on Twitter with the hashtag #TSONA2023. Throughout the speech, Steenhuisen touched on multiple issues plaguing South Africa, ranging from SA's stance on the war in Ukraine to the energy crisis.

