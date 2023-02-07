Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has delivered the party's trademark "True State of the Nation Address"

Steenhuisen claims SA has reached a crossroads where it will become either a failed state or embark on a journey to recovery

Some South Africans think Steenhusin hit the nail on the head, while others say the "address" was like a bad comedy skit

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has preempted President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) by giving one of its own.

John Steenhusien delivered the DA's "True State of the Nation Address" two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa's official SONA. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Carl Court

Source: Getty Images

DA leader John Steenhuisen stepped up to a podium in a room filled with DA higher-ups and members to deliver what the party calls the "True State of the Nation Address".

The opposition party posted various snippets of the address on Twitter with the hashtag #TSONA2023. Throughout the speech, Steenhuisen touched on multiple issues plaguing South Africa, ranging from SA's stance on the war in Ukraine to the energy crisis.

Steenhuisen heavily criticised President Ramaphosa, saying he isn't doing enough to resolve loadshedding, the ailing economy or unemployment, TimesLIVE reported.

The crux of the DA's TSONA was to show how the opposition party was the only viable alternative to the African National Congress.

Steenhuisen says South Africa has reached a fork in the road

In a video snippet of the address posted on Twitter, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the nation had reached a crossroads.

Steenhuisen said South Africans had to choose if the country is going continue barreling down the road to becoming a failed state or if the nation will embark on a journey to recovery and prosperity.

Steenhuisen added that South Africa could not realistically be fixed without the DA's demonstrated track record of good governance at a national level.

Steenhuisen's "True State of The Nation Address" divides South Africans

The DA's TSONA generated mixed reactions online. Some people agreed with many of Steenhuisen's statements, while others slammed the address as nothing more than a stunt.

@geruzabumba commented:

"Shoutout to John Steenhuisen/the @Our_DA's speechwriter (s). The #TSONA2023 was worth the listen."

@Acidgirl_123 stated:

"Phenomenal speech. I hope the country listens this time and takes back what is salvageable from the ANC's destruction."

@LesetjaMagongwa claimed:

"I don't like RamAnkole, but I'd rather listen to a man who's got a Bproc Degree in Law than listen to a clown who ditched high school."

@tiaanj1 asked:

"You reckon you will be a good president? Strong leader?"

@Michell19653046 added:

"Thanks but no thanks. The DA's true colours were shown from 2020... Now you still want another state of disaster... Nope, never will convince me."

