Three SA Tourism board members have quit their jobs with immediate effect in the middle of a public scandal

Their resignations follow the controversy over the R1 billion proposed deal between Tottenham Hotspur SA Tourism

South Africans on social media continued to speak out about the "sickening" sponsorship that was lined up

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu and the Tottenham Hotspur flag. Image: Martin Quellet-Diotte and Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Three board members of South African Tourism have resigned following public backlash over the R1 billion budgeted to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur.

According to TimesLIVE, Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson handed in their resignation letters to the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu and left their posts with immediate effect.

The former board members released a joint statement on Friday, citing that a difference in opinions was the reason they quit their jobs.

SA Tourism thanks the 3 board members for their service following their resignations

Dr Aubrey Mhlongo, chairperson of the board at SA Tourism, extended his gratitude to the trio for their contributions to the state entity, reported EWN.

SA Tourism has been under scrutiny for a week after the state entity's plans on sponsoring the English football club Tottenham Hotspur with R910 million were exposed.

Bruce Kgapane posted:

"They must just beef up our Private security companies to protect tourists then international boys and girls will visit SA."

Noko Manamela mentioned:

"They must show some integrity and tell all, not just resign."

Louise Weideman stated:

"Imagine what 1 billion rands could do to uplift township youngsters, pertaining to sports. 1 Billion rands worth of soccer or rugby fields/ posts, sporting equipment, coaches etc. It’s absolutely sickening."

Audrey Mabanga added:

"Good, this sponsorship nonsense is an insult and a slap in the face of citizens."

Kefalotse Dirulelo said:

"Lindiwe South African Nightmare Sisulu was pushing it just before Cabinet reshuffling."

Ramaphosa slams SA Tourism’s nearly R1bn deal as unjustified, SA unconvinced: “Mr hot air and no action”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the controversial sponsorship deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur has South Africa in a chokehold, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is the latest person to express his displeasure.

In addition to claiming he was in the dark on the whole deal, President Ramaphosa said he didn't believe spending almost R1 billion was justified.

