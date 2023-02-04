President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the R1bn sponsorship deal between SA tourism and Tottenham Hotspur

The president said that spending that much money on a deal with a foreign football deal was unjustified

A tourism expert added that the money would be better spent boosting the local tourism sector

PRETORIA - The controversial sponsorship deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur has South Africa in a chokehold, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is the latest person to express his displeasure.

President Ramaphosa slams SA Tourism's sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Brenton Geach & Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

In addition to claiming he was in the dark on the whole deal, President Ramaphosa said he didn't believe spending almost R1 billion was justified.

The spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, added that the claim that Ramaphosa was going to announce the deal during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February were unfounded, EWN reported.

Tourism expert says the money would be better used to bolster local tourism industry

Meanwhile, a tourism expert, professor Peet Van Der Merwe from the NWU School of Tourism, told eNCA that the money from the deal could be better used in the country's local tourism industry.

Van Der Merwe pointed to the South African entrepreneurs struggling to break through the tourism sector who could use the money to grow their businesses.

South Africans aren't buying Ramaphosa's claims that he didn't know about the sponsorship deal

Citizens are tired of the fact that whenever a scandal rocks South Africa, Ramaphosa claims ignorance.

Below are some comments:

@DocUnited complained:

"Mr Hot Air and No Action. FFS he’s the bloody boss. . . . or is he??"

@devilsad021 quipped:

"He is shocked..."

@Maduna_edakeni added:

"I bet he had no idea of this! News to him as usual."

@AllThingsMzansi said:

"Shocked as always."

@Keneiwe15 asked:

"So this guy only found out about this sponsorship now with the rest of us?"

@Quela__ commented:

"From cancelling trips over loadshedding to throwing his ministers under the bus..."

