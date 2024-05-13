Many social media users wished EFF member and thespian Fana Mokoena a happy birthday on 13 May 2024

The actor and politician shared a reel of his photographs on his X profile to mark the day of his birth

The veteran previously celebrated the success of Leruo, a play he penned depicting the South African struggle over the past decade

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Social media users share birthday wishes with the EFF's Fana Mokena. Images: Stock Image and Jennifer Graylock

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have spent the day sending birthday wishes to the EFF’s Fana Mokoena.

EFF’s Fana Mokoena turns a year older

The actor and political activist posted a reel of his pictures on his X profile, wishing himself a happy birthday on 13 May 2024:

The veteran actor joined the EFF in 2013 and served as the party’s MP for a few years before stepping down from his role.

He recently penned a play titled Leruo which portrayed the struggle of South Africans in the last decade that EFF had been part of the political landscape.

South Africans share birthday messages with Fana Mokena

Many netizens commented on the video, sharing their varying messages with the actor-turned-politician.

@NkagiLeeuw said:

“Happy birthday Abuti Lehlohonolo.”

@Mhlakazah6 commented:

“Merry Born Day ”

@PelepeleComedy added:

“Khula grootman, much respect.”

@Mademza_ shared his good wishes:

“Happy birthday Vezuchly Fanashnikov. Wishing you before the year is over.”

@gomi911 said:

“Happy Birthday to you Commissar.”

Actor and EFF member Fana Moekena celebrates 30 years in entertainment

Briefly News reported that actor Fana Mokoena bragged about his 30 years of longevity in the local entertainment industry.

The Economic Freedom Fighters member also lauded the political party for its outstanding work thus far.

Fana said he still had much to offer and hoped to achieve it all in the next three decades.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News