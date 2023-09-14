Actor Fana Mokoena has bragged about his longevity in the local entertainment industry, which spans a whopping 30 years

The Economic Freedom Fighter member also lauded the political party for their outstanding work thus far

Fana said he still has a lot to offer and hopes that he can achieve all of that in the next three decades

Fana Mokoena is in a celebratory mode after he marked the 30-year milestone in the entertainment industry.

Fana Mokoena highlighted his humble beginnings in 1991 and how he has managed to stay relevant 30 years later. Image: @fanamokoena

30 years of Fana Mokoena, the actor

Longevity in the entertainment industry, especially in South Africa, calls for a celebration. Fana Mokoena is still standing 30 years later and is enjoying every moment of it.

Fana was immensely grateful when he took to Twitter and bragged about his lengthy career.

"More than 50 productions later, I’m still standing. 6 nominations, 2 awards, plenty of international accolades...I have worked with the biggest giants in this industry and hopefully changed lives in small ways"

The thespian said he and a few others joined the craft when it was not seen as fashionable, but their passion drove them to success.

"We became artists when it was not fashionable. When there was no celebrity culture. Celebrityism is simply not our language. We joined the craft when it was still about fixing society. Passion work."

Fana Mokoena lauds the EFF

The actor also took the time to praise the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). If he is not entertaining, he is a politician who joined the EFF eight years ago. Speaking highly of his party and the work they have achieved, he said:

"I still managed to dedicate 8yrs of my life to the organisation I love, the EFF. I salute the organisation I still serve, the Economic Freedom Fighters and all its ground forces. We have done well fighters under our leadership. I salute you all."

Netizens weigh in on Fana's posts

Many people have stated that they were too young even to remember Fana Mokoena gracing our screens. Some have advised him to focus on acting full-time and leave the political work behind.

@jason_kelder said:

"Congratulations Fana, your skills are better suited in acting, not politics. We all have our strengths, pursue your passions, it will give you less chest pains in the long wrong. People who go into politics these days are ones who can’t get jobs in private sector."

@JustDemulcent shared:

"Well done. Great film career. I wish you would focus on your great ability in the film industry and leave politics alone."

@AronMotaung replied:

"Amazing actor. Your work is amazing sir!!!"

Fana Mokoena sets record straight on EFFE affiliations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Fana Mokoena denied being a politician despite his contribution to the EFF.

He said although he does a bit of activism for the party, he is not to be mistaken for a politician.

