Fana Mokoena Denies Being a Politician Despite Being an EFF MP: "I'm an Actor"

Fana Mokoena doesn't consider himself a politician even though he is an EFF Member of Parliament

After taking an eight-year break from TV, Fana is back on Mzansi screens to portray the character of Vukile Kubheka in Scandal!

The veteran thespian iterated that he's an actor who is just an activist but definitely not a politician

EFF Member of Parliament Fana Mokoena has shared that he's just an activist. The veteran actor denied being a politician despite his top position in the party.

Fana is popularly known as Mandla in Mzansi, a character he portrayed on the defunct Generations. According to recent reports, the thespian said he's an actor "who is an activist".

He is back on screen after taking an eight-year break to pursue politics. Fana Mokoena recently bagged a role in Scandal! .The star portrays the character of Vukile Kubheka. Fana told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview:

"I've never been a politician because I feel like it's a very different discipline. I'm an actor who's an activist."

