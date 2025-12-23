Popular TikToker Kay Medusa caused a buzz online this past weekend for her speech at Junior King's funeral service

Medusa, who often performed with the late dancer and rapper, received attention on TikTok from the rapper's fans

Fans of Junior King commented on her speech, while others praised her for her bravery

Kay Medusa speaks at Junior King's funeral service. Images: Kay Medusa and Junior King

Source: Instagram

Musician Kay Medusa, born Kayla Peters, gained attention on social media for her speech at Junior King's funeral service on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

The entertainer previously received mixed reviews for not acknowledging Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, at his memorial service.

King's wife and baby mamas also caused a buzz at the musician's funeral service when they comforted each other.

Social media user KayKay shared a video on her TikTok account of Medusa's speech at the rapper's funeral service on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

Social media users respond to the video

BIG C said:

"I don’t care what no one says I don’t care whether kayla was a side or the girlfriend to me she was the last person he loved romantically and to me they created magic together I made a video the start of the year with their first song and I said to people don’t sleep on this duo and the fact that there will no longer be this duo I can’t deal.😭😭😭😭 I’m a hip hop person, I separate the art from the artist. I don’t care who was sleeping with whom. I look at the talent and the craft, and together in the dance and music industry, they were magic, if not the best duo ever in South Africa 😭😭😭😭."

Diandra Gosh Hill Hi replied:

"This girl has the right 100% to make Junior King pass about her. She was with him from day one. She stood with him; she never went to other producers or whatever. She stood with him until the very end .....so if you want to see his wife, go straight to her profile, but this here is about Junior and her."

Rafiqah Sheldon Geru reacted:

"All I've seen the last year is Medusa and Junior, she knew him. They were besties, we all saw the chemistry daily bt at the end of the day, it was their business. People are too invested in lives they don't live... Let them grieve, all of them, his wife, his baby mammas, his parents, his siblings, and his friends. 🙏 RIP Junior, one of the 1st people I started following when I joined TT bout 6 yrs ago, loved his dancing, rapping, and how he loved his family."

Lucian Maasdorp865 commented:

"She made his whole death about how people hated him and how she supported him🙂😓."

Sir DK wrote:

"She really loves Junior."

SA comments on Kay Medusa's speech at Junior King's funeral service. Images: Junior King

Source: Instagram

Junior King's Wife, Reece Lane, breaks her silence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Reece Lane broke her silence on the untimely passing of her husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane, who had a son with the talented dancer, posted a message on her social media account this past week.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old Gqeberha entertainer paid tribute to him on social media.

Source: Briefly News