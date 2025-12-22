Musician Reece Lane Ferreira and Junior King's baby mamas had social media buzzing over the weekend

A video and a photo of Reece Lane and King's baby mamas were shared on social media after his funeral service on Saturday, 20 December 2025

Fans of the rapper commented on the trio's relationship after the untimely passing of the musician

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Junior King’s wife and baby mamas comfort each other at his funeral. Image: ReeceLane_Official and Junior King

Source: Instagram

Dugulth Ferreira, aka Junior King's wife, Reece Lane Ferreira, impressed South Africans when she embraced her husband's baby mamas following the Gqeberha rapper's death on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

The funeral service of the popular TikToker and dancer was held in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

Social media user @Juicyjay245 shared a video on his TikTok account of the rapper's wife and his baby mamas comforting each other at his funeral on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

"Junior's wife and kids' mother's," he captioned the post.

South Africans comment on the post

SamJam🌻🌻 wrote:

"Lane is really the queen she thinks she is. Respect on another level to this 3 ladies. ✨️❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹👸👸👸."

Stephanie Johnson887 said:

"So he had 4 kids from 3 women ( I'm not trying to be funny, it's a genuine question cause I thought he only had 3 kids)."

Its✝️Chez responded:

"People are not used to this type of maturity, hence they try to create stories. Respect to these Queens ♥️."

Estrolita Davids-Fortuin wrote:

"Love this, as it teaches us with husbands that have kids from other women that at the end of the day our children share one father, and the support should be equal, and there is no way in waiting for the day when the father closes his eyes on earth."

Geneve Solomons said:

"This maturity, well done, ladies, JK is proud that I can tell you for sure."

Lee Faith Govender reacted:

"I am so proud of you women cheering each other on during this time of absolute grief. May God give you the strength daily to keep his memory alive."

Bianca Van Der Bergh replied:

"The amount of love and respect I have for you all is immeasurable. You were not handed an easy task even before Junior's passing, but through it all and even after his passing, you all have handled it with grace and class! I don’t know if I would have been able to be this strong, but I love how you were strong for each other."

Dornè Arendse commented:

"Maximum respect, Claureech Reece Ferreira. I don't know you, but I have so much love and respect for you guys."

Nicole Gordon said:

"Junior definitely chose the perfect mommas for his kiddos, so mature! Strongs to the future ahead, ladies."

Junior King’s wife and baby mamas trend after his funeral. Image: Claureech Reece Ferreira

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to Kay Medusa's speech at Junior King's memorial

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TikToker and dancer Kay Medusa had social media talking for her speech at Junior King's memorial service.

Medusa, who collaborated with the late dancer and rapper, received mixed reviews on TikTok.

Fans of Junior King's wife slammed Medusa, while her fans comforted her and admired her strength.

Source: Briefly News