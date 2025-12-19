TikToker and dancer Kay Medusa had social media talking this week for her speech at Junior King's memorial service

Medusa, who collaborated with the late dancer and rapper, received mixed reviews on TikTok

Fans of Junior King's wife slammed Medusa, while her fans comforted her and admired her strength

SA Reacts to Kay Medusa's Speech at Junior King's Memorial Service

Source: Instagram

Dancer and choreographer Kayla Peters, known as Kay Medusa, received mixed reviews on social media for her speech at Junior King's memorial service on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Junior King's fans criticised Medusa for not acknowledging Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, in her speech.

Social media user @Nellyyog shared a video on her TikTok account of Medusa's speech at Junior King's memorial service.

TikToker Vona C. says in the comment section:

"Lane is the queen."

While Meghan💜 replied with rolling eyes emoji:

"Sy acknowledge nie eers vir Lane nie🙄," (she never acknowledged Reece Lane even once)

Social media users respond to Medusa's video

Janey reacted:

"They're making the ugliness very obvious. Medusa has no right to shade his wife. His wife should have been at the award ceremony. His wife should have claimed those awards. Not Medusa."

Knowit replied:

"The fact that Medusa is getting so much attention as if his wife is nothing."

ItsSantz comforted Medusa and said:

"She looks lost without him, like he brought out the best in her. Sorry, my love."

L.K💗💓 reacted:

"So much hate in the comment section. 😁😁 Relax, this was his love."

J+B 🤑🤑 said:

"Kayla is n baie sterk vrou en die beste female rapper van die jaar 2025," (very strong woman and the best female rapper of the year 2025).

Roxy replied:

"She looks very lost😢😢😢😢."

Nesto said:

"Junior doesn't even know what's happening."

Jenedine Rose Buys 🌼🌻 responded:

"Leke wesbano. 😂 She's super strong❤️💪."

Lelwa Magazi wrote:

"I love the Wonder Woman in you, Kayla.🥰🥰 Jy's is sterk," (You are strong).

Ms Dickson responded:

"She is a very strong young woman. But trust me, she is hurting in her own way. Send love 🥰💐❤️."

$exy-Tash007 said:

"Ai tog sy gaan nog baie huil sys omtrent sterk. D*nk baie aan jou al is dit net oor TikTok. Was jule fan sterkte mysa," (I am thinking of you during this difficult time. I was a fan of yours).

Snake Eyez(17)Chibeza wrote:

"What a speech coming from someone who's gonna miss him very much. Some brave, honest, humble words and saluting everybody dearest to him.Thank you, Madusa."

Chantané Williamson said:

"Well said, Kay❤️."

Clanwill Campbell responded:

"Salute girl. Jy's baie sterk," (You are very strong).

Junior King's wife reveals son's reaction to dad's passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer and musician Reece Lane recently shared that Junior King's son has responded to his tragic death.

Lane is mourning the passing of her husband, Junior King, who died in a car accident in the Free State province on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Fans of the Gqeberha-based rapper and dancer are paying tribute to him on social media.

