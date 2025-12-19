Former The Queen and Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi surprised her fans this week when she announced her pregnancy

Nkosi, who has 2 daughters with her popular husband TK Dlamini, confirmed her pregnancy with a video

Fans of the social media influencer and actress took to social media on Thursday, 18 December 2025, to congratulate her

Jessica Nkosi announces pregnancy. Images: JessicaNkosi

Source: Getty Images

Legendary Isibaya actress and brand ambassador Jessica Nkosi has announced that she's pregnant with her 3rd baby.

Nkosi previously made headlines when she shared rare pictures of her second daughter on social media.

The former The Queen actress also recently celebrated her husband, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini's birthday on her Instagram account.

Celebrity blogger and social media influencer Musa Khawula shared a clip of Nkosi's pregnancy on his X account on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The blogger captioned the post: "Jessica Nkosi reveals that she and her unemployed husband, Ntokozo Dlamini, are with child."

Social media users react to the actress's pregnancy

@thebiggirlcheck said to Khawula:

"I love that you're making these girls believe their man is broke so they can leave him alone."

@Bizlifestyle4 wrote:

"Congratulations in advance."

@nkosiang reacted:

"This is the first time I saw Musa left behind, the husband is driving the latest porch has ANC tenders running his own city, hence he left acting and came back as a producer, their Dubai vacation lasted 2 weeks, he is loaded actually."

@Doroshni1 replied:

"Congratulations to them."

@SibisiNokwazi wrote:

"People are so touched, Musa knows Ntokozo isn't broke, he's just being shady. After all, he's Wendy Williams lite."

@hlobi_h said:

"A third child? When did they have the 2nd one? Congratulations to them."

@lala50354419 replied:

"But Musa, the guy is employed, he is the one behind the scenes, directing or executing."

@BanziZeigh responded:

"All these hot huns in South Africa have unemployed hubbies. Why is that?"

@teffo_ME said:

"Plus, I heard that the sp*rm of unemployed men runs faster than lightning."

@King_R3000 reacted:

"Except for being unemployed, wasn’t there any other thing you’d say to describe the Husband?"

@aneleflawz wrote:

"Being unemployed as a man is never easy, makukhona (when it's possible), people like you, Musa."

@Sindile_N reacted:

"Their surnames suggest that they’re related. No."

@MasieTiro

"An unemployed husband who is doing his job. Jessica is glowing."

@SlindileThaboh responded:

"Lol, seeing ama comment athi the guy is unemployed, phumani emishadweni yabantu," (leave other people's marriages alone).

Actress Jessica Nkosi is pregnant. Images: Jessica Nkosi

Source: Instagram

The Funny Chef confirms the arrival of her baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The River and Champions actress, The Funny Chef, confirmed on her social media accounts that she has given birth to her first baby.

The social media personality and comedienne revealed the news in a video on her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

South Africans and industry colleagues of the actress took to the media personality's social media posts to congratulate her on becoming a first-time mother.

