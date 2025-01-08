Jessica Nkosi recently penned a lovely message to celebrate her husband, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini's birthday

The actress expressed gratitude for having her hubby in her life, and in turn, he thanked her for sticking by his side

Mzansi showed love to the lovely couple, while others continue to question TK's source of income

Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini's birthday was met with more questions about how the actor manages to stay afloat since seemingly retiring from television.

Jessica Nkosi celebrates hubby's birthday

Our fave, Jessica Nkosi, couldn't wait to celebrate her husband as he turned a year older.

Former Uzalo actor, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini, celebrated his 34th birthday on 7 January and received tonnes of love from his gorgeous wife.

The actress broke her rule for privacy and shared several posts gushing over her man:

"My amazing husband. I love you so much, happy birthday. I thank and bless God for you."

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, also announced TK's birthday, with a bit of spice, of course:

"Jessica Nkosi wishes her unemployed husband, Ntokozo Dlamini, a happy 33rd birthday."

TK later clapped back in a hilarious thank-you message:

"And to my wife, thank you for a great day and taking good care of your unemployed husband."

Mzansi reacts to TK Dlamini's birthday

Netizens gushed over TK and Jessica's marriage:

blessingkmalata envied TK:

"Brother won in life. Waking up to Jessica Nkosi every day?"

CrazeeFistaz said:

"They’re literally twins. What a beautiful couple."

tshepangmokwen_ admired the couple:

"They look so good together."

OfentseShezi posted:

"They are starting to look alike, beautiful people."

Meanwhile, some defended TK against the trolls:

LuKayMampuru defended TK:

"It’s funny how most folks don’t know that acting was literally a side hustle for TK; this man has money! Like, ANC deals type of money."

fourrforty said:

"When you run your successful business quietly, people like Musa will say you are unemployed."

Mzilikazi21 wrote:

"This guy is tendering in the Ethekwini municipality, and he is doing extremely well."

Sgananda_ZN posted:

"He doesn't look like an unemployed gent to me."

