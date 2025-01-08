Popular musician and influencer Lwah Ndlunkulu has responded to social media body shamers

The maskandi singer recently took to her Facebook account to express the sadness she feels

The songstress also revealed that even if a person tries to be perfect for fans, they still wont be happy

Lwah Ndlunkulu responds to the body shamers. Images: Ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Songstress Lwah Ndlunkulu, real name Lwandile Mtshali, who bought her first car in 2023 recently revealed that she's haunted by people's cruel comments about her body.

The singer also made headlines in March 2024 when she announced that she wouldn't be making any more Maskandi songs after she got disrespected by fans.

The Eyami hitmaker revealed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 7 January that she's disappointed and saddened by comments that she's losing weight because of mariju*na.

"I am saddened by assumptions that I am losing weight because of mariju*na. It’s uncalled for," she said.

The fan-favourite musician also assured her fans that she's not using drugs.

South Africans comfort the singer

Nkosinathi Marimba replied:

"Lwah the Ndlunkulu. They are wrong Sisi. I'm sorry for that, be strong."

Louraine Lunga wrote:

"You're unique and special to me sis Lwa. You're perfect just the way you are. You are beautiful and courageous. You're the best of the best. Noma benngakhuluma kabi ngawe mina ngyohlezi Ngik'thanda (even if they say bad things about you, I will always love you). Actually, forever wena!"

Mnyovu Uyatinyela SA said:

"Ehy mina I face that every day, every post I post."

Lindani Lee Sikhakhane replied:

"You look beautiful and cute. God gave you that body for a reason. Don’t mind the body shamers."

ALBERTSON SA said:

"Mmm sorry sister ngiyabaxolisela," (I am sorry sister, I apologise on their behalf).

Zimisele Nzama replied:

"There are some people who are natural born evil. Thina abanye we really appreciate you because you level of professionalism is more with respect, we love you so big."

Source: Briefly News