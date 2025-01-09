South Africans are mourning singer Winnie Khumalo who passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025

The talented songwriter, singer and actress passed away after a short illness at 51 years old

Her fans who were fond of her music took to social media this week to share her old videos to remember her

SA remembers singer Winnie Khumalo in viral videos. Image @winniekhumalo

South Africans are saddened by the passing of their favourite singer Winnie Khumalo, who passed away on Tuesday at 51 years.

Fans of the afro-pop songstress have taken to social media to share videos of the late musician who's been described as a legend.

Industry friends, her record label and social media users have sent heartfelt messages of condolences to her family and loved ones pay tribute to her.

South Africans mourn the singer

Social media user @ThisisColbert shared a video of the late musician Winnie Khumalo performing on S3's TV show, Expresso. He captioned the video:

"Winnie Khumalo was the most amazing person. You had so much life in you it is somehow impossible to imagine that you’re gone. Not only were you an outstanding musician you also were the most humble artist."

@YonelaNtlahla responded:

"Oooooh maani I just had goosebumps. Ngxesi Rethabile! May Winnie’s star stay shining and may she rest in peace!"

@Mndeni_Bhungane said:

"Strength to Winnie's family. May she rest in peace after all the in and outs of the hospital. She is free from the pain now."

@ClaudiaBenya replied:

"Imagine surviving a poisoning to wake up to news your mama died. Ndingafa," (I would die).

@Ambukaah wrote:

"Losing a mother must the one of the worst feelings anyone can experience."

@ThembiZAMagadla said:

"This performance still gives me goosebumps, it was beautiful to watch. Rest in peace mamWinnie Khumalo."

@KeteloSbonile wrote:

"Wow I never knew that she can sing that song. I know it from Rebecca Malope."

Rethabile Khumalo mourns her mother

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile broke her silence on her mother' passing.

Rethabile confirmed her mother's tragic passing in a statement on social media on Wednesday, 8 January.

