Singer Winnie Khumalo passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2025, after she allegedly battled a short illness

The actress, who was 51 years old, was reportedly found by her daughter Rethabile Khumalo

Fellow musicians, industry friends and SA citizens who were fond of her music sent heartfelt messages of condolences

South African iconic singer and actress Winnie Khumalo has sadly passed away. The talented star, who was also an energetic dancer, passed away on Tuesday after an alleged short illness.

Kalawa Jazmee confirms Winnie's passing

Shortly after the news of singer Winnie Khumalo's death, Oskido of Kalawa Jazmee issued a statement confirming the 51-year-old's passing.

"A true icon, Winnie Khumalo made a remarkable contribution to the South African music scene, inspiring many with her powerful voice and unforgettable performances," the statement reads in part.

Winnie reportedly passed away after battling a short illness.

Celebrities share heartfelt words to the Khumalo family

Tributes for the late Live My Life hitmaker are pouring in from fellow musicians and industry friends:

Candy TsaMandebele sent her condolences to the Khumalo family:

"This is sad, condolences to the family, colleagues and friends."

DJ Tira also reacted to the news with sadness:

"RIP Sis Winnie. Condolences to the family."

DJ Mahoota hailed Winnie as a prodigy from Kalwa Jazmee:

“Saddened by the passing of such a great jewel, a star, a mother, a businesswoman, one of Kalawa Jazmeer ‘s prodigies. Condolences to the family, close relatives and fans. RIP Winnie Khumalo.”

Theo Kgosinkwe sent heartfelt condolences to her family:

“Sad news indeed; condolences to her family, daughter and loved ones; may her soul rest in peace. Her music and talent will leave on.”

Zola Hashatsi posted a photo of him and Winnie, expressing anger and disbelief over her passing:

"Crappy way to start the year, what the actual f-. I am still shocked and gobsmacked; I am lost for words; an end of an era; I will forever love and be grateful for you and your love and talent and for opening your home to me."

Winnie Khumalo has been unwell for 3 months

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Winnie Khumalo was seen in a TikTok revealing that she was sick for three months prior to her untimely demise.

The actress shared her health update in a video which has now gone viral. South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to the singer and actress.

