Celebrated musician and actress Winnie Khumalo has sadly passed away at the age of 51 years

The afro-pop singer passed away at her home after a short illness on Tuesday, 7 January 2025

South Africans paid tribute to the singer and sent condolence messages to her family and loved ones

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

RIP: Afro pop singer Winnie Khumalo dies. Image: @winniekhumalo

Source: Getty Images

South African musician and actress Winnie Khumalo has sadly passed away at her home after a short illness.

Sunday World reveals that Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile confirmed her passing to her close friends.

The publication adds that her daughter contacted media personality Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole and told her to rush to her house as her mother was not moving. When Sithole got to her mother's house it was too late.

Khumalo's passing comes after her daughter Rethabile was readmitted to the hospital in 2024 after her health deteriorated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News will give an update on Khumalo's memorial and funeral details as soon as possible.

South Africans pay tribute to singer

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news of Winnie Khumalo's passing on his X account on Tuesday, 7 January.

@NomsaVN1 replied:

"Yhooo I feel so sad for Bathabile. Her mom fought for her when she was poisoned last year only for death to come for her instead!"

Am_Blujay replied:

"From singing at Dingaan Thobela’s funeral in December and in January you are also gone. Tomorrow is never promised."

@C_that wrote:

"Was she really 51? She looks way younger than that."

@WendyCharmaine6 said:

"It was God's timing. RIP."

@CandiceMia3 replied:

"Iyhoh and her daughter survived the long term sickness after being poisoned. Yoh life."

@nomsachingowe wrote:

"Auw poor Rethabile. After everything she went through last year she deserves a break."

Winnie Khumalo's daughter hospitalised

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2024 that Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile was hospitalised.

Khumalo's daughter was fighting for her life in hospital after her friend poisoned her. The late singer disclosed the information on her Instagram page. She also added that her daughter had three operations since she was admitted to the hospital.

Source: Briefly News