South African singer Winnie Khumalo announced that her daughter was discharged from the hospital

The star spoke exclusively to Briefly News about Rethabile Khumalo's recovery and shared that she was still in pain

The Egalile hitmaker was in hospital, and she underwent three operations after her friend poisoned her

Winnie Khumalo is beaming with joy now that her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, has been discharged from the hospital. The star shared a special message to her supporters who were with them in prayer following the traumatic poisoning incident.

Winnie Khumalo shared that Rethabile Khumalo has taken a break from performing and shooting her music video for 'Egalile." Image: Oupa Bopap/Gallo Images

Rethabile has been discharged and recovering at home

Ntliyo Ntliyo hitmaker Rethabile Khumalo is back to her beautiful self after she spent days at the hospital.

Rethabile Khumalo was hospitalised for days after a close friend poisoned her. Her mother announced on social media that Rethabile was discharged from the hospital this week. Rethabile shared stunning selfies after getting her wig installed to prove that she was back.

Spoke exclusively to Briefly News, Winnie Khumalo said although her daughter is recovering at home, she is still in pain. This was because she had three surgeries done. Khumalo shared that she was devastated and had contacted many people to ask for their emotional support and prayers.

"As a mother, I'm really relieved that she is recuperating from home. It is really not a good experience to watch your child going through so much pain, and yet there's nothing much you can do about it but pray only.

"There was a point where I felt like I was loosing my head and, I had to reach out to everyone to assist with prayers, and God heard all our prayers."

Winnie Khumalo thanks Rethbile's fans for emotional support

The Egalile singer was in the process of shooting the music video for her latest release. Winnie shared that once Rethabile has recovered, they will finish shooting it.

In the meantime, Rethabile was interviewed on Friday on Ukhozi FM to speak about the incident.

Khumalo further thanked Rethabile's fans for their unwavering support.

"To everyone who supported us with calls, messages and hospital visits Siyabonga. To her supporters, please be patient, she will be coming back on stage for you."

