Zandile Khumalo is upset after her name appeared on a viral beneficiaries list shared by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture

The singer clarified on Instagram that she legally applied for and received R20,000 in funding during the Covid-19 pandemic

Social media users are divided, with some praising the transparency and others criticising the publication of legally obtained funds

Zandile Khumalo is fuming after her name appeared on the viral beneficiaries list shared on social media by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture. The singer made it clear that she applied for the funding and received it legally.

Zandile Khumalo has responded to Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandile Khumalo blasts Minister Gayton McKenzie

South African singer Zandile Khumalo did not take the viral beneficiaries list trending online lightly. The star was among the many artists who received funding from the Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram page, an annoyed Zandie shared that the money was obtained legally and only R20K. Part of her post read:

"Hhaybo guys it was just R20 000 for me that was obtained legally sesingaze singalali musani ukudlala ngathi, sekungaze kunekwe amagama ethu kanje sengathi sangena kwa Arts and Culture sagqekeza I safe?

"A call for applications was issued by the Dept of Arts and Culture for people who lost work and income during that dreadful and horrible time and we applied,complied and we were aporoved,well at least me that's how it went so umsindo owani coz mina I wanted 200k kahle kahle bangincisha."

Fans weigh in on Zandile Khumalo's post

Social media users are divided about the department's decision to release the names of the beneficiaries. Some say it's a good move because it exposes corruption, while others think it was unnecessary since everything was legally done.

@ntokozo_dr said:

"At least his exposing corruption, our tax money..when you pay tax above 60k a month every month it’s not nice."

@mampondomise1 added:

"Public money! He has a right to publish! There is nothing illegal! Now all artists can apply! Not to a few ! That’s the whole point ! And if the process was Compromised! Nisenjeni ke! U might go to jail for 2500 Or 100 M it’s the principle that counts infront of the law!"

@celiaramoroka wrote:

"I literally thought ppl got serious money not this 20k they published "

@olonathandololu said:

" Now it's like you got it nge back door ...He must clarify what's the purpose of that list. You say to someone who's in need to apply, they apply, then you publish their names, for what good reason?? To embarrass them maybe ‍♂️"

