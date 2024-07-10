Media personality Mohale Motaung was listed as one of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 grant

The Sports, Arts and Culture Department finally released the list of beneficiaries, and in it, he received R75 000

Netizens are suspicious of this, looking at the fact that his company, Glam Troupe, has not been operating in a while

Businessman, model and content creator Mohale Motaung was allegedly on the list of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 grant set by the Department of Arts and Culture.

Mohale Motaung's company, Glam Troupe, allegedly received R75K from the Arts Department. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Why Mohale received R75K from the department

This week, the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, published a list of the relief fund's beneficiaries. One of the people who benefited from this fund was content creator Mohale Motaung.

According to the list, he received R75 000 for his company Glam Troupe.

Mzansi is up in arms, demands answers

People online are suspicious of this, and one person, @sanelenkosix, pointed out that Glam Troupe has not been operating since October 2022.

"Mohale Motaung received R75 000 from Arts & Culture for the COVID relief funds for his company Glam Troupe that last operated in October 2020."

Mzansi outraged by Mohale getting paid more than other artists

The list has sparked outrage on social media and this is due to many factors. One of them was that Mohale received more money than actual performers and artists.

Also, he received it to fund a company he had shut down.

@its_martin0 exclaimed:

"For what? South Africa is corrupt awa!"

@mahlogonolo911 asked:

"What's the point of all this? Will they be charged?"

@MakiMarish joked:

"He must pay back the money."

@M_o_n_d_z cried:

"This country is a joke."

@__ThapeloM said:

"Everyone who ate that money must pay it back."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Makhadzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai dragged Makhadzi, who was embroiled in a government beneficiary scandal.

Makhadzi addressed the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture after they released a statement saying they supported Makhadzi's career.

Ntsiki Mazwai called Makhadzi's video bizarre, assuming that she also wanted the government to fly her family to the US.

