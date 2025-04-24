Global site navigation

Ratile Mabotja Stuns in Revealing Dress, SA Cheers: "This is How You Mourn a Cheater"
Celebrities

by  Jessica Gcaba 3 min read
  • Reality TV star Ratile Mabotja attended the South African Fashion Week Cruz Launch Party this week
  • Affectionately known by her marital surname, Mabitsela, Ratile's outfit had people talking and questioning if she was still in the mourning period
  • Her world got shaken in February 2025, after her estranged husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, passed away

Ratile Mabitsela wore a revealing outfit.
Ratile Mabotja attended a popular event wearing a revealing outfit, two months after her estranged husband's passing. Image: ratile_mabitsela
Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Ratile Mabotja, formerly known as Mabitsela, recently attended the South African Fashion Week Cruz Launch Party. The former Mommy Club star rocked a baby blue dress, which was leaning on the revealing side at the event.

Ratile stuns in a beautiful gown at Cruz event

Mabotja's gorgeous dress had tongues wagging. She looked stunning in her outfit however, people started to question if she was still in the mourning period.

X user @Burnerburnerac5 noted that Ratile ditched the wedding ring and decided to show a little bit of skin.

"Ring off and wearing less? This is how you mourn a cheater. 10/10."

Ratile lost her estranged husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela, who passed away in February due to mental health issues.

The news of his death came just a few months after it was announced that she and Lehlogonolo had finalised their divorce.

The Mabitsela family confirmed his passing in a statement:

"We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss and kindly request that our family be given the space and privacy we need during this incredibly difficult time. We further request that you keep us in your prayers. We will provide further updates in due course. Thank you for your understanding and condolences," they shared.
Ratile was mourning the passing of her late husband.
Ratile Mabotja has mourned the death of her late husband. Image: Ratile Mabotja, Lehlogonolo wa Mabitsela
Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Ratile showing face at the event

Fans and social media users were intrigued by Ratile Mabotja's beauty and grace. Others are ecstatic to see that she is back in the limelight after stepping away to mourn.

barbie_nthabi said:

"So happy to see you out and about, beautiful Rati. Wishing you plenty of happiness and blessings."

miranda_dube replied:

"So gorgeous boo, it’s the way you carry yourself for me."

lebogang_masego gushed:

"What a comeback! You are beautiful, dear."

Netizens weigh in on Ratile's choice to move on:

@zandiee90 revealed:

"I would definitely do the same, shame. That man embarrassed her."

@NtombikayiseBa6 exclaimed:

"Yeah! I hope she inherited everything he owned."

@titibucee observed:

"She stopped wearing the ring early this year."

@MaakePheladi stated:

"She took off her ring way before the cheating husband died."

@SessieM_ said:

"I love it for her. And she looks too good."

Ratile's sister-in-law slams her for selling car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ratile Mabitsela's sister-in-law, Lauren Mabitsela, expressed her frustration on social media regarding the sale of one of her late brother, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, possessions, a Maybach.

Gossip was circulating that former The Mommy Club reality TV star is on bad terms with her in-laws after she sold it.

Ratile Mabitsela has not spoken out, but her sister in law is still fuming.

Source: Briefly News

