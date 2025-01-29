Former 'The Mommy Club' Star Ratile Mabitsela and Lehlogonolo Mabitsela Reportedly Getting Divorced
- Former The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela and her estranged husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela are reportedly getting a divorce
- According to a TikTok entertainment blogger, the divorce is close to getting finalised and was not messy
- Reports suggest that it was the businessman who filed the divorce papers, alleging infidelity and abuse
Another relationship bites the dust! Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela is allegedly getting divorced from her husband, businessman Lehlogonolo Mabitsela.
Ratile and hubby call it quits
The South African reports that former The Mommy Club cast member Ratile Mabitsela and her estranged husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela have split.
News of their split was shared by TikTok Entertainment blogger Mbuyiselo Vilakazi. Apparently, their divorce is close to finalisation and has been nothing but peaceful and drama-free.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Fans noticed that there was trouble in paradise when Ratile was spotted without her wedding ring. The blogger claimed that the two parties have both moved on from their marriage.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Allegations of abuse and cheating swirl
Sunday World previously reported that there were allegations of abuse between the couple. The publication suggested that it was the businessman who filed the divorce papers.
A close family member alleged that their split was due to infidelity and abuse.
Quoting the source, the publication wrote: “He told us that she has physically, verbally, emotionally and psychologically abused him. He said that during the episodes of their arguments, Oratile often reacted by throwing items at him. During one of their fights, she damaged his cell phone and punched him, and he ended up seeking medical attention.”
Ratile didn't return to The Mommy Club Season 3 for their Sugar And Spice edition.
The Mommy Club star Mpumo Mrs Mops denies cheating allegations
In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mommy Club reality TV star Mpumi 'Mrs Mops; Mophatlane denied allegations that she and her husband Isaac are divorcing.
The reality TV star said on her latest YouTube channel that she is here to stay. Allegations of her failed marriage go as far back as her RHOJ days, with a former castmate alleging that she cheated.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za