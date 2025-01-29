Former The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela and her estranged husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela are reportedly getting a divorce

According to a TikTok entertainment blogger, the divorce is close to getting finalised and was not messy

Reports suggest that it was the businessman who filed the divorce papers, alleging infidelity and abuse

Another relationship bites the dust! Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela is allegedly getting divorced from her husband, businessman Lehlogonolo Mabitsela.

Former 'The Mommy Club' Star Ratile Mabitsela and Lehlogonolo Mabitsela are allegedly getting divorced. Image: @lehlogonolo_e_wa_ga_mabitsela and @ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Ratile and hubby call it quits

The South African reports that former The Mommy Club cast member Ratile Mabitsela and her estranged husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela have split.

News of their split was shared by TikTok Entertainment blogger Mbuyiselo Vilakazi. Apparently, their divorce is close to finalisation and has been nothing but peaceful and drama-free.

Fans noticed that there was trouble in paradise when Ratile was spotted without her wedding ring. The blogger claimed that the two parties have both moved on from their marriage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Allegations of abuse and cheating swirl

Sunday World previously reported that there were allegations of abuse between the couple. The publication suggested that it was the businessman who filed the divorce papers.

A close family member alleged that their split was due to infidelity and abuse.

Quoting the source, the publication wrote: “He told us that she has physically, verbally, emotionally and psychologically abused him. He said that during the episodes of their arguments, Oratile often reacted by throwing items at him. During one of their fights, she damaged his cell phone and punched him, and he ended up seeking medical attention.”

Ratile didn't return to The Mommy Club Season 3 for their Sugar And Spice edition.

