The Mommy Club reality TV star Mpumi Mophatlane debunked speculations that she and her husband Isaac are divorcing

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star revealed this in her latest YouTube channel

Allegations of her failed marriage go as far back as her RHOJ days, with a former castmate alleging that she cheated

Mrs Mops, real name Mpumi Mophatlane, answered a fan's burning question regarding her marriage to businessman Isaac.

Is Mpumi Mops getting a divorce?

In the 23-minute YouTube video Ask Me Anything QnA, Mpumi Mops poured cold water to these claims and said she is in it for life.

“There are always rumours that I am leaving my husband. It is not true. I am here and I am here for life. I am in love with my baby daddy,” Mpumi said while enjoying some champagne.

Mpumi speaks on the reality of marriage

These rumours are not new. On The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, a former castmate alleged that she cheated on Isaac.

Now, the Mommy Club reality TV star finally addressed these rumours and spoke about marriage in general.

“When you get married, you are one thing, and sometimes you both grow apart. But then, you come back together again. People are different and people change. If you stay the same person that you were ten years ago, you would not be growing, so just be patient with each other and constantly communicate with each other."

Mpumi, whose mansion was auctioned, added that looks fade, children grow, and people change, and said marriage is a lot of work, but it takes two to make it work.

