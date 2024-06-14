Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo denied being a biased host of The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion, responding to social media claims that she favoured Mrs Mopps

She explained that Mrs Mopps was more outspoken, while she had to dig deeper with Ratile Mabitsela

Despite the controversy, Ngcobo-Mzolo was excited and nervous about hosting the reunion, knowing Mzansi would scrutinise it

Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo has denied several social media reports that she was on Mrs Mopps and Her Majesty's team and crucified Nunurai and Ratile during the two-part reunion. The media personality said everyone was allowed to share their sides of the story.

‘The Mommy Club’ Reunion host Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo has addressed reports that she took sides. Image: @ntombee_1

Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo denies being a biased host

The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion has been trending on social media as fans shared their thoughts on the controversial show. Viewers felt that the host, Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo, did not do justice because she was on Nompumelelo Mophatlane, also known as Mrs Mopps's side.

Speaking to City Press, Ngcobo-Mzolo said she doesn't understand why people felt she favoured Mrs Mopps because she was given a platform to speak just like everyone else. The media personality also shared that she has nothing against Ratile Mabitsela.

"I honestly don’t know what made people think I favoured Mrs Mops. She just happened to be more outspoken than everybody else. She didn’t even wait for me to ask her questions.

She added:

"I have nothing against Ratile, but I felt she didn’t own her truth and I always had to dig deeper with her to get a straight answer."

Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo talks about the experience of hosting The Mommy Club reunion

The media personality added that accepting the offer to host the show's reunion was a no-brainer. Ntombi said she was both excited and nervous because she knew Mzansi would scrutinise the show.

