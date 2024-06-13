Mrs Sande recently discussed all the drama that transpired at The Mommy Club season two reunion

The TV personality opened up about her regrets as well as the tough lessons she learned during the show

Sadly, Mzansi trolled her for her actions, while others claimed that she didn't belong in the show

Mrs Sande reflected on the second season of ‘The Mommy Club’. Images: mrsjsande

Source: Instagram

The Mommy Club newbie, Mrs Sande, discussed the drama on the show and her part in the messiness with her cast mates.

Mrs Sande addresses The Mommy Club drama

Coming from a heated reunion for the second season of The Mommy Club, Mrs Jabulile Sande reflected on her time in the show.

The reunion, hosted by Ntombi Ngcobo, topped social media trends, where viewers reacted to the cattiness and overall drama from the ladies.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mrs Sande said she was filled with regret for how she treated Happy and Mrs Mops in the season, acknowledging her role as the villain in their stories.

Grateful that she seemingly made peace with both ladies, Sande said she was shocked that it was Mrs Mops who went to her aid after her panic attack and not her supposed friend, Ratile:

"I was expecting her to come to my aid because, during the season, I defended her; she did not comfort me. The person who did was Mrs Mops, which I was not expecting."

Sande said she learned a lot about herself in the show and is doing self-reflection after a whirlwind season.

Mzansi reacts to The Mommy Club

Fans were thoroughly entertained by the juicy drama, where some called out Mrs Sande on her behaviour:

Ms_LelosaB joked:

"She’s on an apology tour. Every time they ask her a question, she says sorry."

RoseKekana5 called Mrs Sande out:

"Her anxiety didn't stop her from talking trash the whole season."

Unathi_jam wasn't impressed:

"Mrs Sande using depression and anxiety is so low. It’s time to account for her nonsense."

Mini_Palesa wrote:

"Mrs Sande came with a bucket full of apologies. I feel for her."

TumiGabuza said:

"Mrs Sande, reality TV is not for you, you're really boring. Creating unnecessary drama, inheriting beef, gossiping about my favs; don't come back!"

