A wholesome video of a woman jogging with her new friend amused many people in Mzansi. The lady shared a clip on TikTok.

A lady amused many with a TikTok video of her and her friend jogging. Image: @maryke_nel

Source: TikTok

Woman goes on a jog with a new friend in a video leaves SA amused

One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @maryke_nel gave her viewers a glimpse into her morning jog with her new friend. In the footage, they can be jogging together on the road.

While they were running, @maryke_nel revealed that she and Nesta had just met. After their jog, the women departed as they said their goodbyes to one another. At the end of the clip, @maryke_nel went to look for her new friend Nesta for their morning jog the next day, and Nesta was not up for it.

When @maryke_nel arrived, Nesta was still in her pyjamas, standing at the gate, leaving peeps in laughter.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

SA reacts to the lady's jogging video

People flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the lady's new friend, while others simply laughed it off.

Letsatsi said:

"Nesta is me, tomorrow, yoh."

Khanya Abunyie expressed:

"Nesta Bathong."

Vittoria & Co added:

"Love this so cute! Hello Nesta! We hope to see your 100m jog more often."

Hlubiza12 cracked a joke, saying:

"Girl, she ran once; she’s tired still …. This is so cute."

Sunshine.s5 wrote:

"I bet her legs and shins are still hurting."

