A plus-sized Mzansi woman embarked on a fitness journey by preparing for her very first 5km race

She posted a TikTok video that shows her jogging through the neighbourhood in preparation for the big event

The footage inspired thousands of people who are eager to prioritise their fitness and lose some weight

A woman shared her fitness journey and goals with Mzansi. Image: @leratom_fitness

A plus-sized woman is breaking barriers with her journey to conquering a 5km race.

In a TikTok video uploaded on 10 January, she @leratom_fitness shared her goal of shedding kilos and completing a mini-marathon. The lady said at the time she only had 31 days day to get ready.

SA woman shares fitness inspo

The clip shows her dedication as she diligently trains by jogging through her neighbourhood. She's not just striving for personal achievement but her story is inspiring others to embrace their fitness goals, no matter their size.

Training video makes waves on TikTok

The video amassed over 154,000 views and attracted a flood of encouraging comments, 500+ to be exact.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cheers plus size woman

Netizens from across Mzansi are rallying behind her. Many urged her to stay the course because her journey is inspiring them one step at a time.

Read a few comments below:

@Nathy_M mentioned:

"How I wish you were in Midrand, I need a partner. I admire you. ❤️"

PhoenixYvonne said:

"You got this I'm routing for you. I lost 10kgs and today I'm on day 85. Keep going and never mind the naysayers. "

@Alice_Mmaps stated:

"Remember to hydrate, you got this!"

@nadzi897 wrote:

"Yes girl I'm doing my first fun 5km event 3rd of Feb. ❤️❤️❤️ Well done on the prep."

@biancacoetzee2 posted:

"I love this! I am also starting to train for my first 5km. You really are an inspiration."

@_VioletP shared:

"I wish there is someone I can do this with because I get lazy sometimes."

@hot40_babe added:

"Yes Queen I am rooting for you!"

@Gummi_27 said:

"Keep it up girl. You can do anything you put ur mind to. Great inspiration."

