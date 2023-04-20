Marathon runner Nontuthuko Magbhi uses her passion for running to raise funds for underprivileged kids in KwaZulu-Natal

For more than a decade, the 36-year-old runner has spent the better part of competing in marathons globally

The amazing woman is also an industrial psychologist and works as a human resources manager for the Richard's Bay Coal Terminal

Nontuthuko Mgabhi runs for charity to help less fortunate kids. Images:Nontuthuko Mgabhi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nontuthuko Magbhi, who grew up in a rural village, knows first-hand the difficulties schoolchildren face in impoverished communities. This motivated her to make a difference, leading her to embark on a remarkable journey to raise funds for school shoes.

According to YOU, Magbhi ran 160km over four days in the Ultra Asia Race in Vietnam, determined to raise enough money to buy 500 pairs of school shoes for underprivileged children in KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN marathon runner works hard to give back to her community

Her dedication and perseverance paid off as she achieved her goal and significantly impacted KZN children's lives. For Magbhi, this was not just a physical feat but a way to give back to the communities that shaped her:

“I wanted to do something that would make a real difference in the lives of children who are facing the same challenges I faced growing up.”

Maghbi competed in World Marathon Challenge

According to YOU, this was not the first time Magbhi had taken on such a challenge to make a difference. In February 2020, she completed the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, raising R1.7 million for Khiphinkunzi Primary School in her hometown of Mseleni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The funds raised were used to build five new classrooms, buy new furniture, and fund renovations at the school. This has dramatically improved the quality of education provided at the school, providing a better learning environment for the students.

She said:

“There’s a thrill I get from helping people. It’s not about performance in the race. For me, it’s about performance in my purpose.”

Her story motivates others to do more for vulnerable communities

Magbhi's story is a testament to the power of determination and the impact one can make in their community. Her selflessness and dedication have inspired many to make a positive difference in their communities and serve as a reminder that every little bit counts.

