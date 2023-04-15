A hard-working single mother is doing everything she can to ensure her family has a great life

The 31-year-old from Sasolburg produces and markets her own brand of eco-friendly fabric softener

Talking to Briefly News, Tebello Jeanette Khanya said that she currently employs four people, but dreams of expanding her business and reaching every corner of South Africa

One supermom from Vaalpark in Sasolburg is grinding hard to give her daughter and family members the best life possible.

Tebello Jeanette Khanya makes eco-friendly fabric softener. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur produces and sells her own brand of sustainable fabric softener and dreams of expanding her brand.

Talking to Briefly News, Tebello Jeanette Khanya explained where the inspiration for her product arose:

“I started a laundry business in 2020 after no luck with finding a job. I started with my mother’s washing machine and detergents.

“In the two years of running my laundry business, my machines and draining system were getting blocked due to the fabric softener I was using. Therefore, I decided to make my own.”

The Mzansi mom received training to make fabric softener

Tebello holds a qualification in Human Resource Management from Flavius Mareka TVET College and received training to produce the fabric softener from Chemin, the South African chemical technology incubator

“I was also incubated by them. I also get all business assistance from SEDA Sasolburg and the Innovation Hub Sebokeng.”

The entrepreneur employs four people with her business, called Bonolo Fabric Softener:

“Bonolo contributes to the ecosystem by being eco-friendly and hypoallergenic. It also doesn't clog my machines and draining system.”

The 31-year-old has big dreams for the future:

“My dream is for Bonolo Fabric Softener to reach all corners of South Africa and beyond. I would like to scale up and be in retail.”

Tebello is an amazing woman who clearly knows what she wants in life.

The entrepreneur was honoured in a post by Kasi Economy on Facebook, with the momma inspiring many!

Here is the post:

