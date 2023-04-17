A proud man took to a popular Facebook group to share pictures of his neat and stylish home

Facebook user Yandos Tyson Nhleko shared that he's been working on this space for 11 months

He told Briefly News that it was too expensive to rent in the suburbs so he made an oasis for himself in his rural rental

People clapped for the young man as they knew what dedication it takes to do what he had done

A young man with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in industrial and labour relations law shared pictures of the home he managed to build for himself over the last 11 months.

It is not easy to move away from home into the city. However, it is often necessary to grow and seek better opportunities.

Zulu man shares stylish one-room pictures on Facebook

A man named Yandos Tyson Nhleko took to the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to share photos of his home.

He explained that he left home to take on an internship and has spent the last 11 months making this room his own.

Take a look:

“My rental place. 11 Months after leaving home to the city for an internship job. This has been my journey thus far.”

Inspiring man shares inside details of his unwavering hope

Briefly News spoke to Yandos to find out more about his story and to see where he drew his design inspo from. Turns out, he is a hardworking intern that has spent the last 11 months trying to create a living environment like the one he aspires to one day live. This is what he shared:

"I am an intern with the eThekwini Municipality, I earn just about enough to cover my transportation, rent, food and maybe clothing. I’m based in Hillcrest, Durban, a town fairly constructed to classify the higher class and the higher middle class from the lower class. Interestingly enough, the town is situated in an area surrounded by places mainly reserved for the middle to the lower class for that reason I also stay in one of these areas due to my inability to afford Hillcrest.

"I stay in a nearby rural area called kwaNyuswa, I rent a room in a four-bedroom house for R700, there we share a kitchen and a bathroom. For my room, I specifically envisioned a place where I can feel away from the reality of the area I am based at. I am not embarrassed or ashamed of where I stay, these are my people we share the same difficulties on a daily basis. But I wanted to give myself a feel of what it’s like to live in Hillcrest where some of the estates are characterised by modernised buildings and modern design furniture. That is why my room design has been motivated by modern style and a minimalist design but still maintained practicality.

"As a Master’s student, I wanted to get inside a space where I can simply forget all my surrounding environment and feel like in my dream world, where I can concentrate and feel free on both my physical and psychological senses. This is evidenced by the colour combination I have opted for when painting and furnishing, I wanted I warm and calm environment not noisy, but just relaxing and quiet. I hope from this you get my inspiration behind my place."

Mzansi claps for the young man's growth and stylish room

Seeing such pride and style, people flooded the comment section with praise. They loved what he had done with the place and the strength they felt in his post.

Read some of the kind comments:

Siphokazi Maholwana said:

“Love this! ❤️”

Sanee Ahmad said:

“Wow! Amazing!”

KhAnyi ßiLë KhAnyië said:

“Can I visit please if there's food also.”

Pelonomi Presh Modise said:

“Wow, this is nice!! I am definitely copying your style, Sir. I am charmed!!!”

Mbalee Vilakazi said:

“Great start. Your place looks wonderful.”

