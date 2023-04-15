One young lady posted a few pictures online showing the progress she’s made in life

While initially sleeping on a sponge mattress on the floor, the woman showed that she now has a bed to lay her head on

People celebrated the hun’s incremental gains and encouraged her to keep pushing and reaching for her dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous young woman is celebrating the progress she’s made in life, showing how she went from sleeping on a sponge mattress to having a bed of her own.

Lindokuhle Dlamini previously slept on a sponge mattress and now she has a bed. Image: Lindokuhle Dlamini.

Source: Facebook

The woman showed various areas of her one-roomed space and explained that she recently moved to another country.

Facebook user, Lindokuhle Dlamini, shared her pictures on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ group, captioning her post:

“Two months back, I started living in another country with just a sponge and my bags. God has been good. I now have a bed as well. Thanks to this group for the motivation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is a picture from the post:

Netizens compliment young woman for progress with one-room

Social media users encouraged the young woman for the progress she has made thus far.

Briefly News compiled some interesting reactions:

Ntombie Tom Ntombie Mbutho said:

“Looking good, Bru.”

Aus Phumudzo added:

“You will get there. Rome wasn't built in one day, honey.”

Sylvia Nozie Nkosi wrote:

“Thank God you have shelter, some are sleeping on the street. God is good."

Emily Muteve noted:

“We all start from somewhere. Well done.”

Sbonhle Sidu asked:

“Where did you buy your cupboard?”

Mpumalanga lady’s homely looking place with beautiful bedroom and living room has SA wowed: “Top Billing”

In a related story by Briefly News, one lady who resides in Mpumalanga has impressed many people with her beautiful home that she posted picture of.

The woman clearly takes pride in her abode and showed off her bedroom and living room, with the entire space looking super homely and neat.

Her post garnered close to 5000 reactions on Facebook, with netizens admiring the gorgeous space in its entirety and the lady's efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News