Johannesburg Woman Shows Off Her Pretty, Well-Decorated Home, Calls It Her Hiding Place, Peeps Stan
- A gorgeous woman residing in Johannesburg showed off snaps of her pretty-looking crib
- From her stylish bedroom to the well-decorated living room and more, it was clear that the lady took great care of her space
- Netizens who saw the post, shared on a popular interactive group, praised the lovely woman for how fab her space looked
One beautiful woman from Johannesburg, Gauteng knows how to take great care of her home.
The lovely lady shared pictures of her space on a well-known interactive Facebook group called ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’.
Facebook user, MmeLebo Glow, seemed super proud of her space, and captioned her post:
“My hiding place. All recommendations are allowed. Thank you.”
Here is one picture from the post:
Social media users were wowed by Jozi woman’s home
Many people complimented the lady’s space. Others gave her some cool improvement tips.
Here are some top reactions:
TK Thuksie said:
“Absolutely amazing. Everything looks beautiful. You can only add cushions on the couches.”
Iris Mashego offered advice about her kitchen space:
“Absolutely beautiful. If you have space, remove the pots from the fridge.”
Landy Mooko wrote:
“Very neat and beautiful. Maybe you can add some colorful cushions on your couches.”
Mduduzi KaMthembu McGeba added:
“This is your home, not a place to rent, but it's a very beautiful place, I must say.”
Lelamibongo Makaj commented:
“Your house is beautiful and clean.”
Kechy Favour lamented:
“As I am looking at the beautiful rooms here and I look at my own, the state of the room is just making me laugh. Where will I start for myself?”
