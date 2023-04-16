Nadia Jaftha has impressed social media users after posting a video as she showed off a new haircut and dye

The influencer showed how she changed from a blonde balayage to jet-black hair with a super cute, edgy cut

Netizens loved the 30-year-old’s new hairstyle and complimented her in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nadia Jaftha is truly the girl she thinks she is, with the Mzansi influencer posting a video as she showed off a cute haircut with her hair dyed jet-black.

Nadia Jaftha rocked the cute hairstyle. Image: nadiajaftha.

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old went from rocking a blondish look to showing off the fierce new style, with a clip of her new look posted on Instagram.

Nadia captioned her video:

“New character loading.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here is the clip:

Netizens loved Nadia Jaftha’s new hair look

Instagram users complimented the stunner’s social media post and absolutely loved how gorgeous she looked.

Here are some of the top reactions:

isthat_gadijah said:

“Why am I getting Tokyo vibes?”

Tashnaalexander wrote:

“Yes! It’s the transition from Adidas to Nike too.”

jessicamashaba20 reacted:

“We love her.”

juss_riles_ commented:

“It’s giving. The way I waited for this video.”

Watkinstasneem asked:

“What is her name? LOL.”

Keamii shared:

“It’s giving me Buttercup vibes.”

myurie_moodley23 left her a sweet compliment:

“Oh my word, this is gorgeous! @nadiajaftha, I love it. You are rocking this new character!”

fatimamia37 noted:

“I just love this. Stunning, hey. Keep it up.”

Ndavi Nokeri shows off amazing classically short hairdo with deep side parting, new look wows peeps with look

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about reigning Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri never, who ceases to impress social media users with her ever-changing hairstyles.

The 24-year-old posted a picture rocking a short, classic do with a cute deep side parting.

People totally loved the beauty queen’s look and commented on her amazing beauty by noting that her face card has never declined before.

Others commented that the babe looked like the modern version of the late Egyptian pharaoh, Cleopatra, with her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News