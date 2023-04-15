Reigning Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri never ceases to impress social media users with her ever-changing hairstyles

The 24-year-old posted a picture rocking a short, classic do with a cute deep side parting

People loved the beauty queen’s look and commented on her beauty by noting that her face card never declines

Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri is a true beauty of note, with the stunner never failing to amaze netizens with her ever-evolving hairstyles.

Ndavi Nokeri loves changing up her hair. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen has posted lovely pictures showing off a chic, short hairdo with a gorgeous deep side parting – the entire look was super elegant and worth a peek.

Ndavi posted the snaps on Instagram and captioned her post:

“Choose to evolve.”

Here is the post:

Mzansi Instagram users compliment Miss South Africa’s hairstyle

Netizens were wowed by Ndavi and were quick to compliment her hairstyle.

Others were once again taken aback by how absolutely stunning she is.

Here are some of the top reactions:

ofentses wrote:

“Semhle ke, our pride.”

danique.swartz_ added:

“Face card never declines.”

Mrslitelu simply said:

“Love, love, love.”

danique.swartz_ noted:

“You are gorgeous.”

Kgaladimasehela remarked:

“So much gorgeousness mara, Ndavi.”

Lovisajewellery commented:

“Obsessed.”

Aletheavolanie reacted:

“You're a beaut, Miss South Africa.”

carlrichards_sambo kindly shared:

“A look. It’s giving Cleopatra, but still Ndavi.”

Zozibini Tunzi warms many hearts after posting chic photos wearing an edgy suit ahead of Africa fashion Week London

In a related story by Briefly News, Zozibini Tunzi’s star continues to rise, with the 29-year-old once again proving she’s a fashion icon.

The former Miss Universe posted a photo on Instagram wearing a chic blue suit ahead of Africa Fashion Week London.

Zozibini explained that she had just stepped into interviews at BBC, with her post leaving many of her fans gasping for air.

The babe continues to be one of Mzansi's favourite beauty queens, with the sis only one of three South Africans to win the coveted Miss Universe pageant. The lovely hun is a true inspiration to all she meets.

Source: Briefly News