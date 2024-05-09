Influencer Tshepo Pitso, also known as Material Don Dada, has ventured into politics

Tshepo has made it known that he has joined the MK Party and why he decided to join it instead of the ANC

In a video posted on TikTok, Tshepo shared that it was time for change and a new party to lead and encouraged the youth to join the MK Party

Influencer Tshepo Pitso has ventured into politics. Image: @material_dondada

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the MK Party is serious about getting those votes and having the youth join them in winning against the ANC. Another celebrity has joined the political party.

Influencer Tshepo "Don Dada" Pitso explains why he joined the MK Party

With the national elections a few weeks away, the newly formed party uMkhonto weSizwe has gained much traction since it came into the picture, with its president being Jacob Zuma.

Recently, influencer and community activist Tshepo Pitso, popularly known as Material Don Dada, has decided to venture into politics and join the MK Party.

In a video posted on TikTok, Pitso shared why he decided to take this route and join the political party; he also emphasised change and that other young people should join him in voting for the MK Party as the ANC has run its course.

The video was posted by the uMkhonto weSizwe on their official account and was captioned:

"Please vote Umkhonto Wesizwe Party."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tshepo's video

Many netizens responded to the video that was posted on TikTok:

Mathobi_Mkhize wrote:

"Phambili MK Phambili."

S'baya responded:

"Well said brother."

zanele09 replied:

"Well said viva MK viva."

@timmy28 commented:

"Dankie Don Dada viva MK viva."

nkabi mentioned:

"A very profound young lion."

Pharrel OluboWalles shared:

"Salute Don Dada."

Not the first leader to be axed

In a recent report, Briefly News reported that the leadership of the MKP went through massive upheaval.

The party first axed Bonginkosi Khanyile as the MKP Youth League's leader, and then Zuma replaced Khumalo as party leader. Nhlanhla Ngidi then followed after he was told that he would be a regular party member and would be notified of where he would be redeployed later. The letter does not clarify why he was booted off the candidate list.

