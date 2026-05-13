Retired nurses took over TikTok after a DENOSA video showed them celebrating International Nurses Day together

The video highlighted how nurses continue to show pride, joy, and connection to their profession even after retirement

Social media users responded with appreciation, praising nurses for their dedication and lifelong service to healthcare

The nurses enjoyed themselves on their special day. Image: @denosa_national6/TikTok and Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok video showing nurses celebrating International Nurses Day has Mzansi feeling proud. Posted by Denosa_National on 12 May 2026, the video is captioned:

“Retired but not tired. MP IND 2026 celebration.”

In it, older nurses dressed in all white variations of nurses uniforms dance and enjoy themselves to 'Burn Out', by Sipho Mabuse. The clip shows their joy and free-spiritedness as they celebrate their special day.

Nursing is one of the most demanding professions

Source: Getty Images

SANC calls for nurse empowerment

In its official 2026 International Nurses Day message, the South African Nursing Council (SANC) aligned itself with the global theme “Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives.”

The Council emphasised that nurses remain at the heart of healthcare systems, often serving as the first point of contact in emergencies and ongoing care, yet continue to work under significant pressure. It stressed the need for better wellbeing support, continuous professional development, and safer working conditions, while also reinforcing its commitment to nurse rehabilitation through its Impairment Committee programme.

In commemoration of the day, SANC also offered free blood pressure and glucose testing to the public at its Pretoria offices, reinforcing the message of care and community service that defines the profession.

DENOSA represents nurses in South Africa

DENOSA is the biggest organisation for nurses in the country, with over 82,000 members working in both public hospitals and private healthcare. To join, a nurse must be officially registered with the South African Nursing Council (SANC).

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates and honours nurses

Social media users shared a wave of love and humour as they appreciated the nurses on their special day. Commenters praised their service, sacrifice, and lifelong dedication to patients.

Mzansi took to the comments on @denosa_national6's page:

Tatera said:

“Thank you for your many years of service to the country. We all need to celebrate you, daughters of Nightingale 💐❤️”

user830980138092 wrote:

“Yesssss galz enjoy your well deserved rest… We will never forget your sacrifice… God bless you all ♥️♥️♥️”

Mamzo#27 said:

“Batho ba rena ba go re bonela ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Laden exclaimed:

“Panado gang 🥰🥰🥰”

nonhlanhlashange8 stated:

“Three times a day 😂😂”

Jane🌷 replied:

“I still miss my job. Once a nurse always a nurse 🥰”

khodu said:

“Hardly recognized but your work speaks louder”

Zwanex22 added:

“Noma bengathini, its your time to enjoy…”

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Source: Briefly News