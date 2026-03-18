A group of nurses comes together to celebrate a colleague’s new car, but their approach stands out from the usual reactions

Instead of a typical celebration, they choose a more meaningful gesture that reflects care, unity, and shared values

The moment resonates with many viewers, highlighting how support and gratitude can be expressed in different ways

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Celebrations don’t always look the same for everyone. Sometimes, the most meaningful moments are the quiet ones that happen in between. What started as a simple milestone quickly became something deeper. The way it unfolded caught many people off guard.

The picture on the left showed a nurse and her colleague. Image: @nonduhj

Source: TikTok

A group of nurses has warmed hearts online after coming together to celebrate one of their own in a meaningful way. What started as a simple congratulations quickly turned into something much deeper. TikTok user @nonduhj shared a video on 11 February 2026, in Pietermaritzburg at City Hall, within the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, showing nurses gathering around a colleague who had just bought a new car. Instead of just taking pictures or celebrating casually, they chose to mark the moment differently.

The nurses surrounded the Mercedes Benz and began praying together over the car. The atmosphere felt calm and intentional, turning what could have been a quick celebration into something more personal. This also symbolised a healthy working environment.

Simple moment carried deep emotional meaning

Moments like these are not uncommon in many South African communities, where big milestones are often accompanied by prayer. For many, it’s a way of expressing gratitude and hoping for continued protection moving forward.

Viewers online were touched by the gesture shared by user @nonduhj. Some praised the sense of unity among the nurses, while others said it was a beautiful reminder of how people show support and care in meaningful ways. The video stood out not because of the car itself, but because of the love and intention behind the moment.

The screenshot on the left showed a nurse's new Mercedes Benz. Image: @nonduhj

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Ponyoka wrote:

“This is very dangerous. Not everyone has the right to pray for your car.”

Manini wrote:

“I would never allow anyone to do this. 😏”

Quality Hair Collection by Zee wrote:

“My colleagues think this is AI, they don’t believe it’s real. 😁😁”

Sherine Thokozile Mathebula wrote:

“May this kind of workplace locate me.”

GloClinix Growth Systems wrote:

“I see some negative comments, but can we be positive and recognise that these are women praying for another woman? We’re so used to toxicity at work. If there’s one with bad intentions, that’s God’s battle. Congratulations, nurse, and continue to pray. 🙏🏽”

Zamajobe wrote:

“Nurses never stop lifting our flag. I always say we might not have money, but we have courage. Congratulations SANC. 💕”

Bapedinaapo wrote:

“Guys, not everyone has bad intentions. God has you covered, even if some mean harm. Let’s not ruin beautiful content. Amen.”

Bhelekazi Mzinyati Mbandlwa wrote:

“Some people think it’s AI, but there are still good colleagues who genuinely pray and support each other. 💯”

Racmak7603 wrote:

“You all look beautiful, uniforms on point. Well done, ladies. 🥰 Congratulations.”

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Source: Briefly News