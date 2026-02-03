A nurse working at a psychiatric hospital shared a moment from his job that caught Mzansi off guard in the funniest way

He revealed a handwritten love letter from a patient, showing how unpredictable and emotionally complex his workplace can be

The story sparked curiosity about life inside psychiatric wards and the realities healthcare workers face daily

What started as a lighthearted moment turned into a deeper reminder that working in mental health care comes with stories you can’t script, blending humour, humanity and unpredictability in one shift.

The picture on the left showed Thato posing in his nursing uniform. Image: @thatomothupi

Source: TikTok

A South African nurse left social media users entertained after sharing an unusual moment from his workplace. The video was posted by @thatomothupi on 2 February 2026 while at Ngaka Modiri Molema District Hospital, where he works in a psychiatric unit. In the clip, he revealed a handwritten letter he received from one of his patients, who openly declared her love for him and even warned him not to cheat on her.

Working in psychiatric hospitals often comes with emotionally intense and unpredictable moments. Healthcare workers in mental health facilities deal with patients experiencing a wide range of conditions, from severe anxiety to psychosis. Boundaries, professionalism, and empathy are crucial, as patients can sometimes form strong emotional attachments to staff who care for them daily.

Inside South Africa’s mental health wards

The nurse’s video resonated because it showed a lighter, human side of a job that is usually associated with stress and seriousness. Many viewers found humour in the innocence and confidence of the letter, while also acknowledging the reality that mental health care comes with stories that cannot be scripted.

Mzansi reacted with laughter and curiosity to user @thatomothupi's post, with many asking the nurse to share more experiences from his time in the psychiatric ward. While the moment was funny, some viewers also appreciated the subtle reminder of how complex mental health work can be. For many, the video balanced humour with awareness, offering a glimpse into a world most people never see.

The screenshot on the left showed Thato sharing a POV of working in a psychiatric hospital. Image: @thatomothupi

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Malesolot wrote:

“Can someone explain how someone who was okay ended up being like this?”

Kgalalelo Kgaly Luka said:

“She's not ready to go home, another 31-day evaluation.”

LT said:

“This love letter is so sweet, mara she's not ready to go home. 😭😭”

Mamma Bear said:

“She thinks she's going outside for you? I see a problem.”

James Edwin Baloyi said:

“Bathong Thabo baby. 😭 But you know this is dangerous.”

Ngoakoane Cholo wrote:

“She's watching you. 🤣🤣”

VeeShabangu added:

“I'm a single mother for you. 🤣🤣 Oh, Thato-baby, you're loved.”

Sinqobile Sibaya wrote:

“This is sad.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

